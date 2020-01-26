New historian turns to social media to highlight Moreau's history

MOREAU — The town’s new historian has leaped into the position, posting regular snippets about local history on Facebook and asking the public about ways to use history to drive economic development.
Much of the action is on GrowMoreau, a Facebook page Brigid Martin started a year ago. (It was previously called South Glens Falls Village Views.)
There, as of Sunday afternoon 143 people have voted in a poll she started on the possible reuse of a former one-room school house in Moreau.
She offered two photos and asked people whether it should be saved and reused. So far, 72% prefer that to risking demolition in private hands.
The town doesn’t own it now and it needs a lot of work, Martin said.
“But it’s sort of on the route where they want to do the Fenimore Bridge trail,” she said. “It could be a good welcome center. Maybe an art gallery. A business incubator, where you could come to do the things you can’t do at home.”
All of the above could fit — none of the ideas need a lot of room, she noted.
She is also posting regularly about historical events in town — such as the day that the Hudson River ran dry. People from Moreau to Fort Edward could walk across the riverbed.
You have free articles remaining.
It was when the Spier Falls hydroelectric dam was built. As the reservoir filled, the river ran dry for 24 hours.
The reservoir is five miles long, half a mile wide and 135 feet deep.
Martin is fascinated by what she is researching for those posts.
You tend to not research your hometown’s history, she said.
“You don’t really realize it,” she said. “There’s so much — by the Candy Cane Farm there was one of the first places that took on alcohol abstinence, before Prohibition in 1920. There’s an area that was part of the Underground Railroad.”
She is now researching Gen. Jean-Victor Moreau, for whom the town was named.
Moreau was exiled from France by Napoleon, and lived in the United States from 1805 to 1812. He passed through Moreau during a trip to Niagara Falls and other sights in 1805, it is believed.
“He spent two nights here. He didn’t fight here. He lived in Pennsylvania and he was just traveling through,” Martin said. “I don’t know what he did, but he made an impression!”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.