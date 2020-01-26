New historian turns to social media to highlight Moreau's history

MOREAU — The town’s new historian has leaped into the position, posting regular snippets about local history on Facebook and asking the public about ways to use history to drive economic development.

Much of the action is on GrowMoreau, a Facebook page Brigid Martin started a year ago. (It was previously called South Glens Falls Village Views.)

There, as of Sunday afternoon 143 people have voted in a poll she started on the possible reuse of a former one-room school house in Moreau.

She offered two photos and asked people whether it should be saved and reused. So far, 72% prefer that to risking demolition in private hands.

The town doesn’t own it now and it needs a lot of work, Martin said.

“But it’s sort of on the route where they want to do the Fenimore Bridge trail,” she said. “It could be a good welcome center. Maybe an art gallery. A business incubator, where you could come to do the things you can’t do at home.”

All of the above could fit — none of the ideas need a lot of room, she noted.