New Hampshire man injured in motorcycle accident

QUEENSBURY — A New Hampshire man was injured Saturday afternoon when he was ejected from a motorcycle after he went off Glen Lake Road in Queensbury.

Michael Trull, 56, lost control of his 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, causing him to go off the side of the road. Police said Trull nearly struck a bystander in a driveway, before crashing into a parked car in the same driveway.

Trull, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at approximately 1:23 p.m.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted while at the scene by Bay Ridge Fire Department, Bay Ridge EMS and the Queensbury Central Fire Department.