New Great Escape ride will be placed behind Condor, Saloon to be demolished

QUEENSBURY — The Great Escape Saloon will be removed to make room for the Adirondack Outlaw ride, whose previous location angered neighbors, according to plans submitted to the town.

The tall, long Outlaw ride will be placed horizontally on a slope behind Dan McGrew’s and the Condor ride, with an entrance plaza where Charley’s Saloon is now.

The configuration keeps it within the height zone agreed upon in 2001 with the town, according to Great Escape documents, but it will be close to the line that separates the 115-foot height zone from the 175-foot height zone. The ride is 164 feet tall, according to the latest plans.

The new location will block the entrance to the Steamin’ Demon — the iconic roller coaster that can be seen from the highway.

So the plans propose creating a new entrance, next to the bathrooms by the Desperado Plunge. There will be a new plaza for both the roller coaster and the Adirondack Outlaw, with a shaded area, seating and access to the bathrooms.

Planners wrote that the new entrance would increase ridership for the Steamin’ Demon. The entrance is now somewhat hidden behind the Condor ride.