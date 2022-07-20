 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New gated parking lot nears completion at Glens Falls Hospital

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital will be adding a gate to enter its parking lots to make sure that the spaces are being used for people visiting the hospital.

Spokesman Ray Agnew said the parking gate has been ordered, but a delivery date has not been set.

Agnew said that the gate will allow patients and visitors to park free of charge.

People looking to park will get a ticket upon entering. All visitors and patients will be screened, with their ticket being validated at that time. When leaving, patrons will use their validated ticket to exit the lot.

GFHParking1.jpg

Work on parking lots A and B at Glens Falls Hospital has been completed. Ray Agnew, spokesman for the hospital, said that the only things left to be put in are the guide rails and a parking gate. The guide rails will arrive next week. 

Agnew said that people using the parking lot but not visiting the hospital can be an issue, and they want to make sure people at the hospital have access to the best parking.

“The purpose is to be sure that this lot is used for visitors and patients only. It is the most convenient access to the main entrance,” he said.

The decision to add the parking gate was based on an analysis of traffic flow and coming up with the design based on the amount of space the hospital has, according to Agnew.

GFHParking2.jpg

A parking gate will be put in place of the "visitor and patient parking only" sign at Glens Falls Hospital. Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said that people using the parking lot but not visiting the hospital can be an issue, and officials want to ensure people at the hospital have the best parking.

He said that the parking lot will be monitored by the hospital’s security force.

“If you park there, but don’t have a validated ticket, you can’t get out,” Agnew said.

The gate is the final piece of a parking lot project. Parking lots A and B have been repaved and new spaces and signs added. Arriving next week will be guide rails that will be installed along the back of the lot. There are currently barriers in place where the guide rails will go.

Glens Falls Hospital is in the process of conducting multiple parking projects. Agnew said last month that a parking lot for employees was on deck.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

