New gated parking lot nears completion at Glens Falls Hospital

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital will be adding a gate to enter its parking lots to make sure that the spaces are being used for people visiting the hospital.

Spokesman Ray Agnew said the parking gate has been ordered, but a delivery date has not been set.

Agnew said that the gate will allow patients and visitors to park free of charge.

People looking to park will get a ticket upon entering. All visitors and patients will be screened, with their ticket being validated at that time. When leaving, patrons will use their validated ticket to exit the lot.

Agnew said that people using the parking lot but not visiting the hospital can be an issue, and they want to make sure people at the hospital have access to the best parking.

“The purpose is to be sure that this lot is used for visitors and patients only. It is the most convenient access to the main entrance,” he said.

The decision to add the parking gate was based on an analysis of traffic flow and coming up with the design based on the amount of space the hospital has, according to Agnew.

He said that the parking lot will be monitored by the hospital’s security force.

“If you park there, but don’t have a validated ticket, you can’t get out,” Agnew said.

The gate is the final piece of a parking lot project. Parking lots A and B have been repaved and new spaces and signs added. Arriving next week will be guide rails that will be installed along the back of the lot. There are currently barriers in place where the guide rails will go.

Glens Falls Hospital is in the process of conducting multiple parking projects. Agnew said last month that a parking lot for employees was on deck.