NORTH HUDSON — The new Frontier Town Campground, Equestrian and Day Use Area opened for the season on Friday. State officials celebrated the completion of construction at the site Wednesday.
Located at the site of the former Frontier Town amusement park, which shuttered its doors in the late 1990s after being in operation for nearly 50 years, the new “Gateway to the Adirondacks” features pedestrian and equestrian trails, 91 camping sites, a playground, electric vehicle charging stations and two pavilions. It’s located at Exit 29 of the Northway in North Hudson.
“Generations of New Yorkers remember the Frontier Town theme park as the place their childhood dreams became real, and now with the restoration of this campground, new generations of New Yorkers will get to experience some of that same excitement,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “North Hudson is a prime location to introduce visitors to all the Adirondack Park has to offer and encourage travelers to further explore New York’s great outdoors.”
More than $25 million in state and private funds have been invested into the new Frontier Town since Cuomo first announced the project in 2017. The completion of the first phase of the project — the campground, two day-use areas, trails and 33 equestrian sites for horse riding — was celebrated at a press conference last October.
The state started accepting bookings for the campground in March, starting at $25 per night. The grounds will be open June 28 through Columbus Day weekend in October.
A 4-mile multi-use trail connecting the campground to neighboring land across U.S. Route 9 is also now open. A larger network of multi-use and equestrian trails connecting the campground to the neighboring area is planned, according to the governor’s office, including the Schroon Lake-North Hudson snowmobile trail network known as the “Ti to Co Line Trail” and the Palmer Pond Bridge connection on the west, leading to lands the state purchased in recent years, such as the Boreas Ponds Tract and Essex Chain Lakes Complex.
On land next to the property, a new Paradox Brewery location is slated to open this summer.
The state has developed the new Frontier Town campground on approximately 91 acres of land owned by the town of North Hudson and Essex County, according to the governor’s office. The state Department of Environmental Conservation will operate the campground per the terms of a conservation easement that allows for amenities not found at other DEC campgrounds. The site was designed to limit disturbance to the natural environment and preserve vegetation, wetlands and topography.
