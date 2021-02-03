New foundation seeks to benefit Granville residents

GRANVILLE — Michael Freed loves Granville.

It’s where he grew up and met his wife of more than 40 years during their senior year of high school, and even though he hasn’t lived in the small community since graduating from college, the town is never far from his heart.

“It’s home,” he said.

That love is why Freed and his wife, Paula, donated $250,000 last year to establish the Granville Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Glens Falls Foundation that seeks to provide grant funding for certain organizations that are working to enhance the quality of life for Granville residents.

The couple had thought about creating the foundation for years while working with similar organizations throughout Michigan, where they currently live.

“We had experience in Michigan, where there’s a lot of these rural community foundations … and we’ve been familiar with them and been to a lot of these small towns, and I would often ask myself, “Why not Granville? Why couldn’t we do the same thing?’” Freed said.

“It’s something that’s always been on the back of our minds, and there just didn’t seem like a better time than the present,” he added.