New foundation seeks to benefit Granville residents

GRANVILLE — Michael Freed loves Granville.
It’s where he grew up and met his wife of more than 40 years during their senior year of high school, and even though he hasn’t lived in the small community since graduating from college, the town is never far from his heart.
“It’s home,” he said.
That love is why Freed and his wife, Paula, donated $250,000 last year to establish the Granville Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Glens Falls Foundation that seeks to provide grant funding for certain organizations that are working to enhance the quality of life for Granville residents.
The couple had thought about creating the foundation for years while working with similar organizations throughout Michigan, where they currently live.
“We had experience in Michigan, where there’s a lot of these rural community foundations … and we’ve been familiar with them and been to a lot of these small towns, and I would often ask myself, “Why not Granville? Why couldn’t we do the same thing?’” Freed said.
“It’s something that’s always been on the back of our minds, and there just didn’t seem like a better time than the present,” he added.
To help launch the foundation, Freed reached out to Michael Niles, the business administrator for the Glens Falls Foundation, and inquired about forming a partnership with the organization rather than start an entirely new nonprofit organization from the ground up.
The Glens Falls Foundation has been established for decades and provides grant funding for nonprofit organizations throughout Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties.
After several conversations, both parties decided working together would benefit both organizations and forged ahead with the partnership.
“This kind of complements what we do because we can still make grants to Granville-based organizations and so can they,” Niles said.
To kick start the foundation, the Freeds set a fundraising goal of $1 million for 2021.
It’s a lofty goal, Freed said, but he’s been reaching out to old friends and other organizations in a bid to raise the money.
To help meet the goal, the couple established a matching donation grant, where they would match half of every donation raised this year up to $250,000.
“We know that’s aggressive, but we’ve also seen other rural communities that have these foundations, and they’ve certainly done this, so we kind of say, ‘Why can’t we?’” Freed said.
The Freeds have made donations to Granville schools in the past, and have donated scholarships so students can attend SUNY Plattsburgh, but starting the foundation will allow the couple to better serve the community as a whole, Freed said.
“This feels more comprehensive. This feels like we’re investing in everybody,” he said.
To donate to the Granville Community Foundation, visit the organization’s website at: www.glensfallfoundation.org/granville.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.