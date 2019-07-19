QUEENSBURY — In the continuing effort to reduce flooding through new methods, the town may try to redirect stormwater to a median on a residential road.
The program will be centered on Wincrest Drive. It is a steep hill leading to Country Club Road. During storms, the water rushes down the road, creating flooding at the intersection.
It’s a problem not just for the residents on the side road, but also drivers on the main road.
The county is applying for a grant to create a “green runoff system,” Supervisor John Strough said.
Town Highway Department workers would do the work, which would direct water into the median at the center of the road. Plants that soak up lots of water would be planted in the median.
It’s one of many new techniques Queensbury is trying as storms intensify and flooding increases.
The town is also mapping a 1.5-mile area of Bay Road, creating GPS coordinates for every flood control device there. Each device will also be identified by when it was last maintained, had repairs and all other relevant data.
Then, when a flood occurs, highway workers will use tablets that will guide them to the nearest device. That could be a culvert, drainage pond, underground stormwater pipes or old drain tiles. The idea is that if workers can easily find the nearest device, they might be able to clear the flood quickly. A clogged pipe, broken culvert or other repairable situation might have caused the flood.
But part of the problem, Supervisor John Strough said, is that there seems to be more storms now.
To some extent, he said, the rain simply overwhelms the existing drainage systems. So he's trying out-of-the-box ideas to solve the problem.
