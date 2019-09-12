{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- State Trooper Jason Miller was driving by the Queensbury school campus on Wednesday when he noticed a flag pole in front of the high school was missing a U.S. flag.

A Queensbury grad and Air National Guard veteran who served in Iraq, he thought that was peculiar on Sept. 11, of all days. So Miller stopped by the district office to ask administrators if they could use a flag. He had one he received while serving in Irag in 2014 he thought would be a fitting addition to the reworked campus on 9/11.

It turned out there was no flag on the high school pole because the pole was still under construction, part of the ongoing renovations on campus. But administrators were happy to accept Miller's offering nonetheless, and instead held a small ceremony Wednesday to fly it in front of the middle school instead.

So with help of district staff, students and the school resource officer, the flag was raised Wednesday afternoon.

Miller was given the flag while serving as a medic in Bagram with the U.S. Air National Guard, assigned to the 139th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Stratton Air Base.

