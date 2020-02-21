New fire tower trail expected to open this summer in Hague

Simpson said a trail to and from the fire tower will need to be created.

Hajos said the trail will likely be about a half-mile to six-tenths-of-a-mile long and will include a bit of an uphill climb at the start. Topographical maps of the area show an elevation gain of about 350 feet from a state parking area to the peak.

Hague Supervisor Edna Frasier said her town has worked with the state Department of Corrections to use inmate work crews from the Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility for projects in town, and it is hoped they could help county public works crews with trail building.

A bridge will also need to be built across a stream on the trail.

"We're kind of excited about this. We have quite a few volunteers who want to help out," she said.

The volunteer Forest Fire Lookout Association, which promotes the protection of historic fire towers, and Hajos said county leaders were hopeful that a volunteer group would organize to help maintain the site, as has happened with many other fire towers, so taxpayers won't have to.