The population in the Town of Chester is aging, and leadership is seeking ways to draw younger families to keep the town alive. This was the main thrust of a forum on housing at the town’s auditorium on Thursday evening.

Based on the 2020 census, the Town of Chester has about 3,000 residents in 1,500 households with a median household income of $64,000. Chester also has 2,900 housing units, which means about half of the households are seasonal residents.

The median age for the Town of Chester population hovers around 48 years old, according to Warren County Economic Development Corporation data. This means the town has an aging population.

In 2017, the town worked with the Warren County EDC on a community survey that found access to entry-level housing was a priority concern.

“Housing has always been an important issue in the Town of Chester,” Town Supervisor Craig Leggett said. “We’re looking for that next generation, we’re looking for the young families.”

In 2016, when Leggett first became supervisor, the town applied for, but missed, a pilot program for affordable single-family houses. He still sees grants as a viable option in the future.

Jim Siplon, the Warren EDC president, said that there are worrying trends in Chestertown.

“We are old. Every day the median age gets bigger,” Siplon said. “There are more people who are over 50 years old than there are younger. We don’t have anywhere near the same number of kids as we once did.”

With a lack of young families in the community, Siplon posed an existential dilemma for the town residents: “Who is coming behind us?”

Siplon sees a potential slippery slope. Fewer kids in school means fewer young people entering the workforce. That forces restaurants and other businesses to operate fewer days a week. Taxes then rise for the residents who remain to make up the difference in the loss of sales tax revenue.

“Who’s going to take care of us? Who’s going to drive the ambulance? Who’s going to be a teacher?” Siplon asked.

Adam Feldman, the executive director of Warren, Washington and Saratoga area Habitat for Humanity organization, mentioned the difficulty of building a new, energy efficient home for less than $300,000, which is often out of the price range for young people buying their first home.

The conversion of older, sometimes dilapidated, seven-bedroom houses to three-unit affordable apartments was an attractive proposal for many in the forum’s audience.

Many in the audience who participated in the discussion seemed to agree with the potential cost-effective development of apartment complexes that could mix older and younger generations together, and still be centrally located.

With an aging population who are living longer, and who remain in their homes, it means less home-buying options for young families looking to move to the area, Siplon said.

Feldman said that senior housing for 55-and-older residents could be a beneficial development project in the area. Not only does it socialize seniors and give them easier access to town resources, it also allows older residents to sell and repurpose their homes for younger families new to the area.

Feldman introduced deed restrictions which would require people to live in a house and work in the area for a certain number of weeks each year. Leggett said the high number of seasonal residents means fewer people who have a long-term interest in the town. They are still taxpayers, Leggett said, but don’t carry the same community contribution as a year-round resident.

At the end of the meeting, Supervisor Leggett said the town would have more meetings and asked the few dozen people present to reach out to neighbors and friends.

“This is a community-driven process,” Leggett concluded.