New exhibit, tweaks to displays planned at Chapman Museum

GLENS FALLS — Nicole Herwig peered into the Carriage House Gallery to inspect the progress of the construction work being done to the gallery’s ceiling.

Herwig, the new executive director at The Chapman Museum, said that the entire ceiling was damaged and needed to be replaced before the newest exhibit can be set up.

The new exhibit, “Family, Traditions and Personal Identity,” is scheduled to open on April 16 and run through Sept. 4. It will explore family and traditions and how those things can play a role in shaping personal identity.

“One tradition that really keeps going is food, so we’re going to look at family recipes and recipe books that are in the collection. We’re going to look at music that’s changed through time, music that can be traditional and tell how that shapes what we listen to now,” Herwig said.

The exhibit will use objects from the museum’s collection to look at the foundation of personal identity that is formed through celebrations, portraits and photos.

The Chapman has reached out to Glens Falls and Queensbury high schools to get students involved in the exhibit. The museum is asking for students to send in photos or videos of family and tradition.

Herwig said that the photos will be shown alongside old photos to get people thinking about how things have changed over time.

“If they send in images, they’re going to be a part of the exhibit,” she said.

Students can submit photos and videos to Outreach and Program Coordinator Maureen Folk at mfolk@chapmanmuseum.org.

Herwig was previously the assistant curator for The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls. She said that having that position has prepared her to make the transition and bring meaningful change to The Chapman.

One change coming with Herwig’s leadership will be more turnover throughout the galleries in the museum. Herwig plans to have the Carriage House Gallery change over three times per year.

This year’s first exhibit, “NOW SHOWING: From Nickelodeons to Drive-Ins,” ended recently and will be followed by “Family, Traditions and Personal Identity.”

Herwig said the gallery that contains the Seneca Ray Stoddard collection doesn’t see much turnover. The way it is set up doesn’t change much throughout the year.

That will change, she said, and the gallery will switch things up every 12 weeks.

“We have a lot of his photographs, cameras of his. So this will be changing quite often. We may change the themes of the exhibit, but some photos will overlap into other themes,” she said.

The Chapman is also planning to expand the gift shop with new items. This is happening while the museum is currently going through a logo change, according to Herwig.

She said the goal is to have the gift shop provide a full offering of local and Adirondack-themed items.

Toward the end of the year, Herwig said she plans to reinterpret some of the rooms in the house section of The Chapman. There are a lot of things to play with in the rooms, and Herwig wants to move toward a more interpretative direction.

She said she doesn’t necessarily want the rooms to play like a dining room, or living room. Herwig wants people to have a unique experience in each room.

“It’s kind of the way it is set up now, but to me there is a lot of stuff to be played with and not really about history,” she said.

Herwig aims to attract a younger demographic to the museum, primarily looking at bringing in high school age individuals up through young adults in their 30s.

She said it is a goal to get kids to visit the museum at a young age to allow them to develop positive memories that will bring them back throughout their lives. Having students visit the museum on field trips can help meet that goal.

All museums are trying to figure out how to bring in that target age group, Herwig said.

“I would love to come up with something to broaden our audience and our base,” she said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

