New event at Washington County Fairgrounds

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A Whitehall man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Whitehall on Thursday.
A Chestertown man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk and struck a Warren County Sheriff's patrol car.
An Argyle man was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Washington County on Wednesday reported two COVID-related deaths.
Paul Smith will not be able to put up his usual Christmas display at his Clayton Avenue residence this year. But he is looking for volunteers to help with the display next year.
Another Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, Warren County Health Services reported Thursday afternoon.
A Queensbury woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing over $12,500 from a person’s bank account.
An electrical power strip was to blame for a fire that heavily damaged a two-family house in South Glens Falls on Sunday night.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced an 860-acre expansion to Moreau Lake State Park along an undeveloped stretch of the Hudson River.
A conversation with Glens Falls Mayor-elect Bill Collins.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.