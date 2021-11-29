 Skip to main content
Holiday Lighted Nights

New event at Washington County Fairgrounds

New event

Black Friday was marked by the white of snow in the evening at the opening night of the multi-week Holiday Lighted Nights display at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Easton. Here, in a parking lot about midway through the automobile tour, a customer heads toward a snack bar, while the lights of other visiting cars pass in the background at right. It was an evening for firsts: the first Friday after Thanksgiving, the first time the fairgrounds had sponsored the evening event and the first significant snowfall of the season. And another, Dec. 1, is only days away.
