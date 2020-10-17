New emergency services director appointed for Warren County

QUEENSBURY — Ann Marie Mason has been named as the new director of emergency services for Warren County.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors appointed Mason to the position at its Wednesday meeting. She will earn an annual salary of $69,500.
Mason comes to the county from Hudson Headwaters Health Network, where she has served as risk management officer and privacy officer for the last two years. Before that, she spent eight years as Queensbury Union Free School District’s chief emergency officer.
Mason will begin her new position on Nov. 3.
“I'm extremely excited about the opportunity to work for the county as the director of the Office of Emergency Services. I'm looking forward to getting started,” she said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
Mason replaces Brian LaFlure, who is retiring after 13 years as Warren County’s emergency services director and fire coordinator. He had planned to retire last winter, but stayed on after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, who is chairman of the Personnel Committee, said it was a difficult process to fill the position because there were many talented and “uniquely qualified candidates.”
County Administrator Ryan Moore added that there were about a dozen great candidates and four stellar finalists. He said Mason has been in her current position for two years and handled drills, training, incident investigations and risk assessment.
During her time at Queensbury, Moore said she led the evacuation of that entire campus in a short period of time during a bomb scare.
“She’s going to be a good manager, good professional. We’re very happy to have her on board,” he said.
LaFlure will stay on to assist Mason with the transition and continue to serve as fire coordinator until that position is filled. The search process will start next month.
“I would like to extend a warm welcome to Ann Marie Mason to Warren County as our new director of emergency services,” said Frank Thomas, Stony Creek town supervisor and chairman of the Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “I hope your time with Warren County will be long and rewarding. Congratulations to Brian LaFlure on his retirement and thank you for your many years of service to the residents of Warren County.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.