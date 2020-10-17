New emergency services director appointed for Warren County

QUEENSBURY — Ann Marie Mason has been named as the new director of emergency services for Warren County.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors appointed Mason to the position at its Wednesday meeting. She will earn an annual salary of $69,500.

Mason comes to the county from Hudson Headwaters Health Network, where she has served as risk management officer and privacy officer for the last two years. Before that, she spent eight years as Queensbury Union Free School District’s chief emergency officer.

Mason will begin her new position on Nov. 3.

“I'm extremely excited about the opportunity to work for the county as the director of the Office of Emergency Services. I'm looking forward to getting started,” she said in a news release.

Mason replaces Brian LaFlure, who is retiring after 13 years as Warren County’s emergency services director and fire coordinator. He had planned to retire last winter, but stayed on after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, who is chairman of the Personnel Committee, said it was a difficult process to fill the position because there were many talented and “uniquely qualified candidates.”