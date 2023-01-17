New director of SAIL wants to bring organization to the next level

QUEENSBURY — The new executive director of Southern Adirondack Independent Living, or SAIL, Tyler Whitney, says he is eager to bring the organization to the next level.

"We've worked so hard with our team here and they've made such strides to become this premier agency in the community and I really feel like we got there, so now the sky is the limit in terms of how many people we can serve," Whitney told The Post-Star on Tuesday.

Whitney, who served as the deputy director for the past three years, is replacing the retiring director Marti Burnley.

SAIL board President David Bogue shared his thoughts about Whitney's new title.

“Since Tyler joined our organization, he has demonstrated the growth, the leadership skills, and the work ethic that the board felt confident would carry SAIL smoothly through this transition and continue to build on the growth and success of SAIL in the years to come. He has established himself as an emerging leader in our industry and our community. We are delighted to have him in this role, and we look forward to supporting him in his new leadership position," Bogue said in statement.

SAIL provides an array of advocacy, health insurance and nursing home transition services to individuals with disabilities, as well as their families.

The organization also loans out a vast amount of medical equipment at no cost.

Despite only operating offices in Queensbury, Plattsburgh and the new Wilton Mall office that opened in October, Whitney said SAIL serves 16 counties in New York.

"We go all the way down to Greene and Columbia counties and then also up to the Canadian border. We serve anywhere from 7,000 to 8,000 people each year and we provide anywhere from 15,000 to 20,000 services each year. Some of those people are receiving multiple different services because we actually operate 13 different state and federal grant programs. Our footprint has really grown over the last 5 to 10 years," he said.

SAIL was originally founded as the Glens Falls Independent Living Center in 1988, and opened offices in Saratoga County in 1994 and Plattsburgh in 2013.

The organization was renamed in 2007 to better reflect the commitment to providing services throughout the North Country, Glens Falls and Saratoga regions. The nonprofit organization is funded through donations and grants.