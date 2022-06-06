New detour approved around Bay Road project in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Department of Public Works has set up a new detour that will redirect traffic around a Bay Road project.

Traffic will be detoured from Bay Road to state Route 149 via Moon Hill and Oxbow Hill Roads, and will attempt to prevent bigger trucks from going onto Bay Road from the state route.

The DPW has also received approval from the state Department of Transportation to place detour signs on Route 149 that will instruct drivers that Walkup Road and a section of Bay Road will be closed to traffic.

After a culvert on Bay Road (Warren County Route 7) collapsed, a section of the road has been closed off since March 30, which led to the county having to create the first detour.

This initial detour redirected all vehicles traveling north or south on Bay Road onto Walkup Road and Moon Hill Road. The increased traffic on Walkup Road led to a flurry of complaints from the residents on the road.

Kevin Hajos, Warren County DPW superintendent, said that the approval for the new detour came on Friday and that county workers set up the new detour late Monday afternoon.

This new detour will direct drivers heading south to use state Route 149 and not Bay Road, and vehicles heading north on Bay Road will be directed to Route 149 via Moon Hill and Oxbow Roads.

"I wouldn't say it was pressure," Hajos said in response to whether this new detour was a result of complaints from Walkup Road residents.

"The detour onto Walkup Road was always temporary. Did we get calls? Yes, but we assured the residents on Walkup that it was temporary," he said.

There are only four households on Walkup Road, but the residents all said the same thing: It was not just the increased volume of traffic since the detour began, but also the speed at which many of these vehicles were traveling on a narrow, 30 mph road with twists and turns, and the sheer size of the vehicles on top of that.

One resident mentioned that Walkup Road was beginning to show signs of deterioration as a result of excessive heavy traffic, which included 18-wheeler trucks, delivery box trucks and large boat trailers — despite Warren County DPW's aim to only allow local traffic on the road.

Will new signs prevent these aforementioned trucks from going onto Walkup Road?

"If people are going to break the law, they are going to break it. A sign won't stop those people," said David Duell, Queensbury DPW superintendent.

Hajos said he believes it will make a difference.

"Both Moon Hill and Ox Bow Roads are county roads. They are made with different standards, and they will be able to withstand heavier vehicles," he said.

According to Duell, the cracks in the road are not from the recent increase in traffic.

Hajos said that the repairs on the culvert located on Bay Road near the Bay Ridge fire station will still take about two to three months to repair.

"The project is currently under design. It's at about 40% to 50% completion for the design portion," he said, adding that once the design is complete, the project won't take long to build.

The old culvert that collapsed was undersized, Hajos said.

"The new design will most likely be a three-sided box culvert or a full bridge," he said.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

