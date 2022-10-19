New curator of modern and contemporary art appointed by The Hyde Collection

GLENS FALLS — Derin Tanyol, a 19th- through 21st-century art specialist, has been named curator of modern and contemporary art at The Hyde Collection.

She will oversee The Hyde’s contemporary exhibition programming and modern art collections.

Tanyol, who begins her new role on Oct. 24, has spent 15 years in the museum, gallery and arts administration field. She has curated or produced more than 60 exhibitions, including contributions to exhibitions at the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College and the Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art at SUNY New Paltz. Her experience also includes 19th-century American and European painting and printmaking, art of the Woodstock Art Colony, and the American Arts and Crafts movement.

Tanyol joins The Hyde after many years as director of exhibitions and programs at the Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild, a multidisciplinary arts organization that hosts exhibitions, an artist-in-residence program, classes and performances. She curated or produced eight exhibitions annually of contemporary and historic art, including three outdoor sculpture shows on Byrdcliffe’s historic grounds.

“Derin plays an important role in how The Hyde Collection defines the art of our time when museums around the world are rethinking collections and making way for more women and people of color,” said Norman Dascher Jr., The Hyde's CEO, in a news release. “It is our responsibility to build an institution and a curatorial program of equity and inclusion and celebrate and share our rich modern and contemporary collection.”

In August 2016, The Hyde announced it received its largest donation since Charlotte Pruyn Hyde bequeathed her home and artwork to establish the museum in 1952. The Feibes & Schmitt gift doubled The Hyde’s modern and contemporary art holdings, positioning the museum as a regional hub for postwar art, according to the news release.

A new gallery devoted to modern and contemporary art, named the Feibes & Schmitt Gallery, opened in June 2017. For more than four decades, the late Werner Feibes and James Schmitt amassed a world-class art collection that aligned with their tastes and interest in non-objective art, pop art, abstract art and minimalism.

“Between the creation of the new modern and contemporary curatorial line at The Hyde and the museum’s visionary Reimagine initiative, The Hyde is charging forward with making the museum experience more inclusive and relevant,” said Tanyol. “I look forward to working with the staff and board to create shows that will highlight the superlative collections at The Hyde and introduce audiences to some of the most important artists working today.”

Tanyol’s curatorial accomplishments include solo shows by major contemporary artists Nina Katchadourian and the Starn Twins and a retrospective on French surrealist Georges Malkine.

In addition to her curatorial and gallery directing experience, Tanyol has taught art history at Vassar College, Wesleyan University, and the State University of New York at New Paltz. She has published on 19th- and 20th-century French and American art and lectured at the Milwaukee Art Museum, the New York State Museum, the Frick Collection, and many public conferences. Tanyol received a Fulbright Scholarship, a Samuel H. Kress Foundation Fellowship and a Bourse Chateaubriand for two years of research in Paris.

She received her Ph.D. from the Graduate Center of the City University of New York and her B.A. from Barnard College.

Regional artists exhibition

The Hyde will host the 2022 Artists of the Mohawk-Hudson Region exhibition, now in its 86th year, starting this Saturday and running through Dec. 31.

The juried exhibition is organized jointly by The Hyde Collection, the Albany Institute of History & Art and the University Art Museum at the University at Albany. The opportunity to be featured in this exhibition is open to all visual artists residing within a 100-mile radius of the Capital District and Glens Falls.

Titled "Split and Becloud," this year’s AMHR call for art received over 900 artwork submissions from 324 artists.

The exhibition features 25 artists and 56 works ranging from paintings and drawings to prints, photography, collage, sculpture, textiles and installation works. A digital catalog of the exhibition will be available to all museum visitors.

An opening celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, with many artists in attendance. There will be a presentation of awards at 2:30 p.m. in The Hyde’s Helen Froehlich Auditorium.

Founded in 1936, the Artists of the Mohawk-Hudson Region is among the longest-running regional exhibitions in the country. The exhibition is hosted alternately by The Hyde, University Art Museum at the University at Albany and Albany Institute of History & Art.

Featured artists include: Tania Alvarez, Genève Brossard, Alicia Barton, Roberley Bell, Irja Bodén, Peter Crabtree, David DeLira, Brock Enright, Jean Feinberg, Peg Foley, Daniel Giordano, Wenda Habenicht, Juliana Haliti, Daesha Harris, David Herbert, Miranda Levin, Rita MacDonald, Melinda McDaniel, Susan Meyer, Oona Nelson, Gina Occhiogrosso, Funmi Oladipo, Funmi Oladipo, Daniel Subkoff and Amy Talluto.