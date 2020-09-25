New COVID case at Hadley-Luzerne elementary school

The goal is to quarantine as few people as possible, so the rest of the students can continue to be educated, but to not risk spreading the virus. It's a tricky balance, Baker said.

"Each situation is different. When you start doing the contact tracing and you determine whats going on in each classroom — I talked to my faculty about this — masks being worn, windows being open, all of those things factor in, in determining the public health response," he said. "In one case, there might be an entire classroom that’s quarantined, in another case there may be no one who’s quarantined except for the person (who tested positive)."

Each time someone has tested positive, he spends an entire day on contact tracing, working with public health officials from both Warren and Saratoga counties, since the district straddles the border. It has been a surreal experience.

"I feel somewhat like a hospital administrator in my current role," he said.