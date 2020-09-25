New COVID case at Hadley-Luzerne elementary school

LAKE LUZERNE — A second student at Hadley-Luzerne’s Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School has tested positive for coronavirus, the state reported.
But the student has not been in school "in a couple days" and the classroom had complied well with rules about masks and keeping windows open to circulate the air, said Superintendent Beecher Baker.
"We were in a good place — masks were on at all times, windows were open at all times, teachers wore gloves while handing anything out," he said. "We have a couple of students who are quarantined but not the whole class."
Previously, a student and a staff member tested positive. The staff member is not a teacher, according to the state’s COVID database for school districts.
The first student and staff member tested positive on Sept. 17. The new student tested positive Thursday, exactly seven days later.
The two people who tested positive on Sept. 17 were in two different classes at the school during the day. District officials were notified that night and kept everyone from both classes home on Sept. 18.
Warren County Health Services used that time to determine who had close contact with the people who tested positive, and arranged “appropriate quarantines,” according to a county report at the time.
The goal is to quarantine as few people as possible, so the rest of the students can continue to be educated, but to not risk spreading the virus. It's a tricky balance, Baker said.
"Each situation is different. When you start doing the contact tracing and you determine whats going on in each classroom — I talked to my faculty about this — masks being worn, windows being open, all of those things factor in, in determining the public health response," he said. "In one case, there might be an entire classroom that’s quarantined, in another case there may be no one who’s quarantined except for the person (who tested positive)."
Each time someone has tested positive, he spends an entire day on contact tracing, working with public health officials from both Warren and Saratoga counties, since the district straddles the border. It has been a surreal experience.
"I feel somewhat like a hospital administrator in my current role," he said.
The school district has a health clinic on site, operated by Hudson Headwaters Health Network. The agency has acquired the "rapid test" for coronavirus, in which results are available in 15 minutes, and the district is now routinely testing any student who has symptoms. Baker hopes the testing will allow him to keep school open by finding contagious students before the virus can spread to an entire class.
"We’re able to test right here. We’re very thankful they are here," he said.
In addition to the three elementary school cases, the district had one high school case, which is not on the state COVID tracker. Baker said he has tried repeatedly to report that case to the state, but the report isn't going through. He also announced the case on the school website.
