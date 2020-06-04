New COVID-19 cases falling in region

Just four people in the four-county area around Glens Falls tested positive for coronavirus Thursday.
It’s an encouraging sign, but Public Health officials urged people to continue to “mask up,” saying that the effort is clearly working.
On Thursday:
Warren County reported no change in cases, for a total of 244 cases since the outbreak began. The county has had only one confirmed case in the last six days. One person is hospitalized, in critical condition. In total, nine people are currently sick.
Washington County reported one more person tested positive, for a total of 207 confirmed cases. Three more people recovered, for a total of 185 recoveries. Nine people are still sick and no one is hospitalized.
Saratoga County reported three more people tested positive, for a total of 498 confirmed cases. Six people are hospitalized and 49 people are still sick.
Essex County reported no change in cases, for a total of 53 cases. Only one person is still sick, and no one is hospitalized.
Glens Falls Hospital reported three coronavirus patients, as did Saratoga Hospital.
Statewide, about 2,800 people are hospitalized, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Thursday’s press conference.
On Wednesday, 52 people died of coronavirus, including 14 nursing home residents, he said.
Testing has increased dramatically in the last month, but Cuomo highlighted the fact that the percentage of people testing positive has dropped precipitously — more than testing has increased.
In the Capital Region, of those tested, only 1% tested positive. Two weeks ago, 2% tested positive. Four weeks ago, 7% tested positive. In the other regions, of those tested, 2% are now testing positive.
“So we’re making great progress,” Cuomo said. “But as fast as these numbers went down is as fast as they can go back up. This is all a function of our behavior.”
He asked every participant in recent protests to get a coronavirus test. Testing is free.
He also warned people to be careful to keep distance from others and wear masks as the state reopens, noting that other states that already reopened are now seeing a big increase in cases.
“We have seen too many examples of where they didn’t do it right and it boomeranged,” he said. “It’s not the exception. It’s almost the rule.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
