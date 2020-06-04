New COVID-19 cases falling in region

On Wednesday, 52 people died of coronavirus, including 14 nursing home residents, he said.

Testing has increased dramatically in the last month, but Cuomo highlighted the fact that the percentage of people testing positive has dropped precipitously — more than testing has increased.

In the Capital Region, of those tested, only 1% tested positive. Two weeks ago, 2% tested positive. Four weeks ago, 7% tested positive. In the other regions, of those tested, 2% are now testing positive.

“So we’re making great progress,” Cuomo said. “But as fast as these numbers went down is as fast as they can go back up. This is all a function of our behavior.”

He asked every participant in recent protests to get a coronavirus test. Testing is free.

He also warned people to be careful to keep distance from others and wear masks as the state reopens, noting that other states that already reopened are now seeing a big increase in cases.

“We have seen too many examples of where they didn’t do it right and it boomeranged,” he said. “It’s not the exception. It’s almost the rule.”

