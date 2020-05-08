New coronavirus test, now available locally, is painless

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As testing ramps up in preparation for reopening, there is good news: The coronavirus test now uses a short, painless nose swab.

Previously, the test used a swab that was more than 6 inches long.

“We had to insert it (through the nose) to hit the back of the throat,” said physician assistant Carrie Miron of Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

That test was not considered particularly comfortable.

The new one is painless.

“That’s a pretty big advance. Especially if the goal is to test broader sets of people,” said Dr. John Sawyer, chief medical officer of Hudson Headwaters.

The last thing the fight against the virus needs is for people to be reluctant to get tested. The sooner someone is known to have the virus, the sooner Public Health Services can find everyone who had close contact and get them quarantined to stop the spread of the virus.

Hudson Headwaters is now doing tests at three of its locations — in Queensbury, Warrensburg and Champlain — for anyone who has symptoms, even if they are not a Hudson Headwaters patient. They are also providing the antibodies test, which is a blood test that determines whether someone has already had the virus.