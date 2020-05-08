New coronavirus test, now available locally, is painless

As testing ramps up in preparation for reopening, there is good news: The coronavirus test now uses a short, painless nose swab.
Previously, the test used a swab that was more than 6 inches long.
“We had to insert it (through the nose) to hit the back of the throat,” said physician assistant Carrie Miron of Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
That test was not considered particularly comfortable.
The new one is painless.
“That’s a pretty big advance. Especially if the goal is to test broader sets of people,” said Dr. John Sawyer, chief medical officer of Hudson Headwaters.
The last thing the fight against the virus needs is for people to be reluctant to get tested. The sooner someone is known to have the virus, the sooner Public Health Services can find everyone who had close contact and get them quarantined to stop the spread of the virus.
Hudson Headwaters is now doing tests at three of its locations — in Queensbury, Warrensburg and Champlain — for anyone who has symptoms, even if they are not a Hudson Headwaters patient. They are also providing the antibodies test, which is a blood test that determines whether someone has already had the virus.
The process is quick and patients don’t even get out of their cars.
First, the patient calls to schedule the test. At the scheduled time, they call from the parking lot to check in. Then they drive to the outdoor testing site, where their vitals are taken while they wear a mask to protect the health care workers.
The test itself takes about 3 seconds. Results are back in three to five days.
But the test is not foolproof. It is 70% to 75% accurate. Rapid flu tests are 80% to 85% accurate.
“It’s not uncommon for a lot of tests to be that way because we’re looking for a virus, which is tricky,” Miron said.
Unlike the last two months, in which testing kits were in short supply, tests are readily available now. On busy days, the Queensbury site has tested 50 people, and it can handle 100 tests a day.
“We’re confident, at this point in time, we can test as many people as needed,” said practice leader Jessica White. “We’re ready to do a lot of testing.”
Miron wants to test anyone who has symptoms.
“It’s the only way we’re going to get a handle on it,” she said.
