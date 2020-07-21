New coronavirus case linked to large gatherings

More than 100 people have been asked to quarantine as a result of the case, but county officials said that number is likely to grow as contact tracers continue to reach out to those who had contact with the person.

"We have been consistent throughout this health emergency in not identifying affected facilities or businesses, unless there is a need to publicize for contact tracing," Don Lehman, a county spokesman, said in a statement.

"There is no such need in this situation, as the businesses involved all kept good records of patients and employees for contact-tracing."

New York, meanwhile, announced travelers from 10 additional states will be required to quarantine for 14 days as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb across the country.

They additional state on the list are Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington.

Minnesota has since been removed from the list, bringing the total number of states on it up to 31.

Also on Tuesday:

Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 268 confirmed cases. Seven people are currently ill, all mildly, with no hospitalizations.

Washington County reported no new cases, for a total of 229 confirmed cases.

Saratoga County reported seven additional cases, for a total of 659 confirmed cases. Two people are hospitalized. The county is currently monitoring 52 active cases.

Essex County reported no new cases, for a total of 51 confirmed cases.

Statewide there were 844 new cases reported with two fatalities — the lowest number of deaths since the first fatalities were reported.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.