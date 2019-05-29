QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls man who was accused of shooting and killing a dog when firing a shotgun through the front door of a home earlier this month faces a host of new charges in a grand jury indictment filed against him Tuesday.
Joshua P. Marcantonio faces three felony charges of attempted first-degree burglary as well as lesser felony counts of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief and misdemeanor animal cruelty and criminal mischief for the May 9 shooting on Charlotte Street.
He was arrested minutes after the shooting, which took place at a home where he had been hanging out with a male resident. Police said Marcantonio had become combative and was asked to leave.
Seconds after he walked out of the duplex at 5 Charlotte, he returned with a 12-gauge shotgun he got from a vehicle and fired a round through the front door, according to Glens Falls Police. The man who had thrown him out of the home had just closed the door upon seeing Marcantonio with a gun, and narrowly missed being hit.
A Dalmatian inside the apartment named Sir Edwin was not as fortunate and was hit by the round. The dog died seconds later.
Marcantonio was arrested walking nearby minutes later, with a cut to his arm that police believe was self-inflicted after the shooting.
His lawyer, Tucker Stanclift, said Marcantonio had no intent to harm the dog or anyone in the home.
Marcantonio was initially charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor, but the Warren County grand jury that heard the case filed additional, weightier charges that could bring up to 15 years in state prison.
A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf Wednesday during arraignment before Warren County Judge John Hall.
Hall increased bail in the case in light of the new charges, upping it from $10,000 cash or $20,000 bail bond to $25,000 cash or $75,000 bail bond.
Warren County First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin told Hall the case against Marcantonio is “strong.”
“Our case includes eyewitnesses and cooperating witnesses,” he said.
Marcantonio was unable to post bail and was returned to Warren County Jail, with no new court date set.
Marcantonio, 30, of McDonald Street, is on probation for a misdemeanor assault conviction that stemmed from a November 2017 felony assault arrest. He was charged after he seriously injured another man, breaking facial bones that required surgery to repair.
He could face resentencing in that case, and up to a year in Warren County Jail, because of the shooting arrest.
