New cases in Ti, Hudson Falls schools

A preschool student in the morning UPK class at Ticonderoga Central Schools has tested positive for coronavirus.

The student didn’t have any symptoms but was being tested before an upcoming trip. The child did not ride the bus or go to any areas of the school outside the classroom. The schools are remaining open, school officials said.

Hudson Falls schools are also staying open, two days after a high school student tested positive after not being in school for seven days. Washington County Public Health determined there was no exposure to other people in school.

“The health department determined the case likely originated outside our walls, so it is classified as a community case, and not an in-school case. In light of that distinction, at this time we are continuing in-person classes,” Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter wrote in a letter to the community. “However, we are taking no chances with student safety. Over the last 24 hours, any facilities we have identified as being of concern have been extensively cleaned and sanitized. In addition, our transportation vehicles also underwent more intense cleaning.”

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.