New Cambridge firehouse dedicated

CAMBRIDGE — A firehouse isn’t just a place to park trucks and store turnout gear, Cambridge Fire Chief Nash Alexander told the crowd at Saturday morning’s dedication of the village’s new firehouse.

“I learned quite early that a firehouse is a special place,” Alexander said, recalling his childhood as the son of a volunteer firefighter. When the Cambridge volunteers drove the trucks out of the old firehouse for the last time on Sept. 25, “We left the building where generations had aspired to serve, a place of stories, laughter, and tears.”

Nineteen years in the making, “The new firehouse is a place of new beginnings,” Alexander said. “This is the future of the Cambridge Fire Department.”

The previous firehouse was built as the village municipal building in 1951 but quickly proved inadequate as firetrucks became progressively larger. Discussions of a new firehouse began in earnest in 2003, speakers at the dedication said. In anticipation, firefighters put up $3,500 of their own money to buy the parcel on the east side of the village, across from the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad and Cambridge Medical Center. Years of planning followed, with cost always an obstacle. The $3.7 million project was about to come before village residents for a vote in March 2020 when the pandemic struck and all in-person voting was suspended.

Voters gave their approval in September 2020.

Construction was slowed by pandemic-related delays in materials deliveries and labor availability. The interior was ready for the Fire Department to move in in September. More work on the outside will be done in the next few months, said Gerald Aiken, who supervised the construction. That includes placing the cast-iron eagle and bronze bell from the J.J. Gray Hose Company, the village’s first fire company in 1866.

Alexander and other speakers thanked company members, the firehouse committee, village officials, C.T. Male and Associates for engineering and design, contractors and community members in and out of the village for their support.

“You made this happen,” said village of Cambridge Mayor Carman Bogle.

“The history of the Cambridge Fire Department can only be matched by how much it has deepened the community’s commitment to serve,” said State Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton. State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, presented a proclamation from the state Senate, and Dan Baker, son of longtime department chaplain Rev. Paul Baker, brought a letter from his boss, state Fire Administrator James Cable. The Cambridge Valley Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons presented a bronze plaque. Members and apparatus from many of the area’s other fire companies and departments were in attendance.

The climax of the dedication was the uncoupling of a bright green fire hose laid in front of the five truck bays, the firefighters’ version of a ribbon cutting. The bay doors were opened and the public could tour the truck bays, equipment rooms, kitchen, meeting/training area and offices. Unlike the old firehouse, the lot has plenty of parking for firefighters and trucks.

“Our Fire Department and our fire equipment got the home they deserve,” said local historian Ken Gottry.