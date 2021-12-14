New book club reads up on local history

FORT EDWARD — Larry Wilbur loves to tell stories.

Especially stories about local history.

That’s why he decided to join a new book club that focuses on the history of upstate New York.

“I read where at one time Fort Edward was the third-largest city in North America. The only cities larger, it said, were Philadelphia and New York City,” Wilbur said Friday. “It was at the time of the French and Indian War when the British had 11,000 troops stationed here at Fort Edward. So, momentarily, we were the third-largest city in North America.”

Wilbur and his wife, Judi, attended the new Local History Book Club, which meets at noon every second Friday of the month upstairs at the Wing-Northup House, the headquarters of the Washington County Historical Society at 167 Broadway.

“We like to take little trips, so we thought we’d come here to learn about the different places so we know when we go places, we know what’s there,” said Judi Wilbur. “Because a lot of times you go places, you don’t really know what’s there.”

“Then you tell somebody you went there, and they tell you what you missed, right?” asked book club organizer Connie Farrington.

Farrington created the group — which focuses on books about local history as well as books written by local authors — because of her own personal love of local history.

“I thought there were a number of people who either read that kind of thing or were interested in it,” she said.

Farrington logs the books she’s read on goodreads.com. In the last year, she has read 149 books.

The club tackles a heavy subject book one month, followed by a lighter read the next month. The first book read was “Adirondack Ghosts” by Lynda Lee Macken, followed the next month by “The Northern Inland Passage, An Interpretive Guide to the Champlain Canal Region.”

Next month, the group will discuss the book “Stuff” by Betty Ahearn Buckell, who lived in Fort Edward. The book is available for purchase at the historical society’s book shop.

Farrington hands out worksheets full of “book-y” words such as “antiquarian,” “flyleaf,” “obverse” and “verso.”

Future books include “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup, Theodore Dreiser’s “An American Tragedy” and a book about Susan B. Anthony.

Dennis O’Brien, who was a history major in college, said he joined the group because he loves American history and international world politics.

“There’s a lot going on in the world and I’m really excited about being a part of it," he said. "And being able to read it and being alive at my age, that’s great.”

