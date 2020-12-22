New book by Hudson Falls native set in 'Coopers Falls'

Tracie O’Neil Horton started writing a book in 1998, when racial unrest plagued the country.

She finished writing it in 2019.

“This past year, with so much racial activity going on, it actually really is relevant to our time, though I had not intended it to be that way,” said Horton, whose book, “K3: The Divided States of America,” was recently published.

The 750-page book depicts a fictional future where the Ku Klux Klan — K3 — infiltrates the government up to the presidency. The KKK divides the states into racial provinces and uses high-tech holograms to make sure no one crosses the borders.

The heroine named Mikela finds clues through yearbooks, newspaper clippings and history books hidden in the attic of her great-great-great-grandfather's home.

She crosses the border and is rescued by a Native American named River. At his reservation, they discuss a plan to dismantle the government and reunite the country.

The story is set in a town called Coopers Falls, which is based on Horton’s hometown of Hudson Falls. Some of the street names are the same and she includes the Feeder Canal. A battle in the book takes place at the Five Combines park.

