New book by Hudson Falls native set in 'Coopers Falls'

Tracie O’Neil Horton started writing a book in 1998, when racial unrest plagued the country.
She finished writing it in 2019.
“This past year, with so much racial activity going on, it actually really is relevant to our time, though I had not intended it to be that way,” said Horton, whose book, “K3: The Divided States of America,” was recently published.
The 750-page book depicts a fictional future where the Ku Klux Klan — K3 — infiltrates the government up to the presidency. The KKK divides the states into racial provinces and uses high-tech holograms to make sure no one crosses the borders.
The heroine named Mikela finds clues through yearbooks, newspaper clippings and history books hidden in the attic of her great-great-great-grandfather's home.
She crosses the border and is rescued by a Native American named River. At his reservation, they discuss a plan to dismantle the government and reunite the country.
The story is set in a town called Coopers Falls, which is based on Horton’s hometown of Hudson Falls. Some of the street names are the same and she includes the Feeder Canal. A battle in the book takes place at the Five Combines park.
“It’s a very good story,” Horton said. “I’ve been told by many it’s hard to put down. Once you start reading it you don’t want to stop because you want to see what the outcome’s going to be.”
Horton graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1978. She entered the Army, where she worked as a Korean voice interceptor and did two tours in Korea. She left the Army after eight years to raise a family.
“Times were so much simpler back then,” said the 60-year-old. “The first place we lived in was on Olive Street and there were so, so many kids my age. All we did was play and play literally until the street lights came on.”
She now lives in Virginia, where she works part time in a wine store and full time doing administration for a deck and patio company.
“Small town girl never expected to get this much response to a book she wrote,” Horton said. “I mean it’s just wonderful.”
The book has garnered favorable reviews on Goodreads and Amazon, and a Top 200 Amazon reviewer, Cyrus Webb, called the novel a “gift” and a “book that will have you talking.”
The book is available in paperback on Amazon for $30.11.
“I’m just very proud of it,” Horton said. “So I’m hoping that more people will read it. Many, many people have told me it’s going to make a great movie, so I’m hoping when COVID is over, that can happen for me.”