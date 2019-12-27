New base lodge at Mount Van Hoevenberg builds up

Ruocco said there has not been a specific scheduled opening date for the new trailhead, but construction will resume in spring 2020. Construction on the new snowmaking reservoir, she said, “is underway.”

The new amenities at the OSC are part of a large-scale, state-funded overhaul of sports venues in the Adirondacks and Catskills parks managed by ORDA.

In Lake Placid and Wilmington, the changes at the OSC, the Olympic Jumping Complex, Whiteface Mountain Ski Center, the Olympic Center and the Olympic speedskating oval are being undertaken in the leadup to the 2023 World University Games, a sporting event billed as second only in size to the Olympics. The Games, sometimes called the Winter Universiade, are expected to draw upward of 2,500 student-athletes to Lake Placid from Jan. 12 to Jan. 23, 2023.