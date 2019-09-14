MOREAU — A new banking policy is earning Moreau eight times as much interest as it had received in the past.
Two years ago, the town was collecting about $17,000 in interest annually.
This year, it is on track to collect $138,000.
That might not sound like a lot, but it’s 10 percent of the town’s tax levy.
The town moved $7 million of its savings into CDs to get higher interest rates.
The savings is from multiple accounts, including the water districts, fund balances for town funds and the landfill fund. Each are in separate CDs, getting 1.85% interest.
“They’re all maturing at different times so we can be liquid,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
Another $3 million is in a regular savings account, getting 0.5% interest. The Town Board agreed Tuesday to accept an offer from Glens Falls National Bank that would increase the interest rate to 1.25%.
“This structure will help us grow at a faster rate,” Kusnierz said.
He’s hoping the interest can be used to keep taxes low — it can help reduce costs in water districts and it can increase the tax stabilization fund.
But it’s not a slush fund for the town to spend any way it likes. The interest is accruing to each individual fund.
“Such as six water districts, one sewer district, transfer station and the nine lighting districts,” Kusnierz said. “It’s not a pot of money.”
