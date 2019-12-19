New and old businesses work to 'Promote Fort Edward'

It is in the process of designing a parking map, which it hopes will be advertised on the town and village websites, and is looking for financial support from local businesses to print pamphlets.

Kris March, owner of Slickfin Brewing Co. and a member of Promote Fort Edward, said he thinks there may be a stigma about Fort Edward that needs changing.

The new group is meant "to show everybody that, 'Hey, we're on the cusp of something pretty great down here, and why not try to become a part of it,'" he said.

New deli and trading post

New businesses are already taking a chance on the village. An Adirondack-themed wooden arts store and a barbershop held soft openings in November. A deli and coffee shop are near to opening their doors.

"I do admire people who want to give it a try," said John Weber, proprietor of Ye Old Fort Diner. "There's room for everybody in this world if they do a good job."

Weber is a Fort Edward fixture, as is his diner, which he has owned and operated for more than two decades. He will often get waves and honks while walking down the street, and around lunchtime he is always surrounded by customers listening to his stories.