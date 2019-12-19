New and old businesses work to 'Promote Fort Edward'

FORT EDWARD — Storefronts are filling and "open" signs are waving along the village's streets, and a new business group is looking for even more ways to get travelers to stop.
Promote Fort Edward is a new organization of business owners that is giving the defunct chamber of commerce a fresh start.
Tom Roche, a Fort Edward resident and owner of Barb and Tom's Pop-Up Grill, is one of the leaders of the organization. It arose from local business owners talking about their concerns, from empty village storefronts to the safety and visibility of parking options to the lack of signs and directories, he said.
"Promote Fort Edward is to get the village and town businesses working better and working together and try to get some of these empty buildings filled," said Mike Dickinson, another group member and the manager for the Canal Street Marketplace. "We basically are communicating with the businesses and finding out what they need."
One project in the works would put up at least a few village directory signs, showing the names of businesses, with arrows pointing in their general directions.
The Village Board has expressed its support, but Roche said his organization is still contacting property owners and figuring out where to put the signs.
Promote Fort Edward would also like to see the village's parking lots upgraded, including with more lights.
It is in the process of designing a parking map, which it hopes will be advertised on the town and village websites, and is looking for financial support from local businesses to print pamphlets.
Kris March, owner of Slickfin Brewing Co. and a member of Promote Fort Edward, said he thinks there may be a stigma about Fort Edward that needs changing.
The new group is meant "to show everybody that, 'Hey, we're on the cusp of something pretty great down here, and why not try to become a part of it,'" he said.
New deli and trading post
New businesses are already taking a chance on the village. An Adirondack-themed wooden arts store and a barbershop held soft openings in November. A deli and coffee shop are near to opening their doors.
"I do admire people who want to give it a try," said John Weber, proprietor of Ye Old Fort Diner. "There's room for everybody in this world if they do a good job."
Weber is a Fort Edward fixture, as is his diner, which he has owned and operated for more than two decades. He will often get waves and honks while walking down the street, and around lunchtime he is always surrounded by customers listening to his stories.
"I've done well. I have no complaints," he said, which is one of the reasons he's trying his hand at a deli and trade post next door.
Weber bought the old Fort Edward Hardware store at 7 East St. for $35,000. The building has been vacant for around four years.
He has put money into the three-story row building, and it's now called John Henry Lydius Trading Post/Ye Deli.
Lydius, Weber said, was the first merchant of Fort Edward, and would trade pots and pans, guns, gunpowder and furs with the French and Native Americans in the 1730s to around 1755.
Weber is keeping the tradesman's name alive and will sell some antiques and paintings on one side of the building.
On the other side will be a deli, where Weber will sell sandwiches, cold cuts, soups, salads and what he calls a "bucket item," like baked ziti, Yankee pot roast or beef stew.
The deli is ready to open, but Weber is still waiting on a permit from the state Health Department.
128 Broadway
The unmistakable green building with yellow, white and red trim at 128 Broadway is now bustling with business.
On one side of the building is Liv's Broadway Barbershop and on the other is Adirondack Graceful Arts.
Olivia Cabana, who has been cutting hair for five years now, opened her barbershop on Nov. 15.
She focuses more on old-school haircuts and styles for an older clientele; and being a barbershop, she focuses more on men's hair, although she will do the quick trim for women.
"There's not any haircut that I'll say no to," Cabana said. "The barbershop, I just wanted it to have more of a hometown, comfortable vibe to it."
Cabana does walk-in cuts only, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. She may expand hours as business gets going.
Next door in the same building, Ashley and William King also opened their business, Adirondack Graceful Arts, on Nov. 15.
William is a craftsman and sells custom wood burnings, canvas paintings, Adirondack-style furniture, signs and a number of other creative items. A couple of artists also utilize his store to sell their jewelry and crafts.
William learned his woodworking and artistic skills from his father, who also helps makes things to sell in the shop. There is a workshop on one floor, and the Kings live upstairs.
"It's like a little dream come true," William said.
Adirondack Graceful Arts will likely be the one to make a welcome sign into the village, directing visitors to local businesses.
Mayor Matthew Traver said Promote Fort Edward and the work local businesses have done to get storefronts filled has been exciting. He was glad to see local businesses owning their own property, which means the village can apply for Main Street grants.
Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1.