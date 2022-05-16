New 21st Congressional District brings Glens Falls, Queensbury back into its lines

Warren and Washington counties, along with Moreau and Wilton in Saratoga County, will be kept whole in a single congressional district under proposed new voting district maps that a court-appointed expert released on Monday.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Democratic candidates Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti on Monday all re-stated their intention of running in the 21st District, as newly drawn.

The maps, to be finalized by Friday, replace maps that the state Legislature adopted and Gov. Kathy Hochul signed, in February. Those maps carved out Glens Falls and Queensbury in Warren County and moved those communities into the 20th Congressional Distrct.

A state Supreme Court judge in late March threw out the Legislature’s planning, saying the maps were unfairly drawn to give an advantage to the Democratic Party.

Two appeals courts upheld the decision, most recently the state Court of Appeals.

The Legislature's redistricting plan would have redrawn Glens Falls, Queensbury, Moreau and Wilton into the 20th Congressional District, where Rep. Paul Tonko, R-Amsterdam, is the incumbent.

Those communities now will remain in the 21st District, where Stefanik is the incumbent.

The proposed new 21st District will include all or parts of 15 counties, including much of the North Country region that Stefanik now represents, along with some expanded contiguous territory.

See accompanying Associated Press story.

