Nemer Ford patrons, staff fill truck for soldiers
Nemer Ford patrons, staff fill truck for soldiers

Leombruno adopt a soldier

Shawn Leombruno of Nemer Ford displays a truckload of items collected for Operation Adopt-a-Soldier in recent weeks.

QUEENSBURY — Staff and patrons of Nemer Ford  and Nemer CJDR filled a pickup truck full of items to be sent to soldiers overseas through an "Adopt-a-Soldier" drive held last weekend.

The Wilton-based program sends personal care items, food and other items to servicemen and women around the holidays. More than 300,000 packages have been sent out since the volunteer program began in 2003.

Nemer salesmen Shawn Leombruno and Sean Belair helped coordinate the drive, which resulted in a Ford pickup full of goods being donated by the dealership.

Leombruno also worked with local State Police Investigator James West to collect donations at one of the WalMart stores earlier this month. West, proprietor of Westy's Donuts, sold cider donuts and used the proceeds to buy items for the collection effort.

