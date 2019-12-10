Nelson's Family Fare restaurant opens in Granville

Because the door was drafty in winter, Nelson built a partial removable wall.

"We built an insulated, fireproof wall that can be taken out in 15 minutes with six screws," said Nelson, adding that they were awarded a $2,000 facade grant from the village of Granville. "They gave it to us to put an air curtain in so that we can open the door in the summertime."

The Nelsons closed on the building's purchase the end of October and they served their first meals on Dec. 5.

Their new chef, Parker Zellars, is spectacular, said Nelson. And Zellars, along with Amy Nelson, created the menu.

"His grandmother used to work at AJs for many years," said Nelson. "With the menu, we wanted to start simple. On Friday and Saturday we do prime rib, which got rave reviews this past week."

Serving everything from wings, nachos and sandwiches, to burgers, pasta and steaks, the Scarlotta Fries take center stage.

"At Scarlotta's, we used to have what we called a loaded fry. Basically it's an order of french fries with a sweet hamburger sauce and nacho cheese," Nelson said. "People always wanted our sweet sauce recipe. My sister even asked me about the sweet sauce recipe. I said, 'It's a Scarlotta family secret.' I'm not even a Scarlotta."