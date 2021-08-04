Neighbors upset about collapsed house

CAMBRIDGE — The earliest the Village Board could take action on a house that collapsed last week would be Monday, assuming it can find a willing contractor with demolition insurance, Mayor Carman Bogle said Wednesday evening.

The board can hold a special meeting to approve the contractor but must give public notice 72 hours in advance, she said.

Most of the derelict house at 49 Academy St. fell in during heavy rain on July 29. Joe and Ann Sartoris, who own the house immediately to the south, said they had previously contacted the village and the Washington County Office of Code Enforcement about the house’s deterioration, and the state Department of Financial Services under the state’s zombie property law.

Although the Sartorises informed Bogle about the house, “not once have you contacted us,” Joe Sartoris said. Because the one remaining wall threatens their house and driveway, “we have lost the ability to enjoy our property.”

lack mold is spreading from the ruins throughout the neighborhood, endangering their health and that of other neighbors, including children, he said.

“This is the worst possible scenario you can have as a neighbor,” said Sue Mowry, who lives on the other side. “I’ve been complaining to the county for four years.”