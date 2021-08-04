Neighbors upset about collapsed house

CAMBRIDGE — The earliest the Village Board could take action on a house that collapsed last week would be Monday, assuming it can find a willing contractor with demolition insurance, Mayor Carman Bogle said Wednesday evening.
The board can hold a special meeting to approve the contractor but must give public notice 72 hours in advance, she said.
Most of the derelict house at 49 Academy St. fell in during heavy rain on July 29. Joe and Ann Sartoris, who own the house immediately to the south, said they had previously contacted the village and the Washington County Office of Code Enforcement about the house’s deterioration, and the state Department of Financial Services under the state’s zombie property law.
Although the Sartorises informed Bogle about the house, “not once have you contacted us,” Joe Sartoris said. Because the one remaining wall threatens their house and driveway, “we have lost the ability to enjoy our property.”
lack mold is spreading from the ruins throughout the neighborhood, endangering their health and that of other neighbors, including children, he said.
“This is the worst possible scenario you can have as a neighbor,” said Sue Mowry, who lives on the other side. “I’ve been complaining to the county for four years.”
Her homeowner’s insurance was recently canceled and she believes it was because of the abandoned house, she said.
Mowry said it was futile to wait for the property owners to do something about it.
“There’s not much cash there,” she said.
“This is an issue of safety,” Sartoris said. “The village has some responsibility.”
An engineering report from Scott Brownell PE, of Schaghticoke, submitted the day after the collapse, said the building fell due to a compromised roof. It called the remaining structure “compromised” and “extremely unsafe.”
Village Attorney Kara Lais said the village has the authority to demolish the building under its unsafe buildings law but isn’t required to do so.
Before proceeding, the village needs to obtain the necessary permits, deal with possible asbestos contamination, and contact the owner about its intent to demolish so the owner can’t file a due process complaint later, she said.
The state usually requires an asbestos survey before the county can issue a demolition permit, Bogle said, but an environmental hazards professional she talked to said no one will enter the wreckage to do one.
County code enforcement told her that since the building has collapsed, the whole site is considered contaminated.
Bogle said she’s trying to find out if the village can “just push (the remaining wall) over so it doesn’t fall on anyone.”