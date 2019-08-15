{{featured_button_text}}
Future home of Stewart's

The former Time Warner Cable building at 250 Ridge St. in Glens Falls is seen. Stewart's Shops wants to construct a new store with gas pumps at this site. Neighbors have expressed concern about traffic, and the Planning Board on Tuesday delayed its approval pending more study about pedestrian traffic around the site. 

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — Neighbors concerned about the Stewart’s being proposed for the old Time Warner Cable building will be meeting with a Warren County official.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at the site at the site at 250 Ridge St.

Residents will be meeting with Warren County Department of Public Works Director Kevin Hajos to discuss concerns related to the bike path access and other access to the site.

“This is an opportunity to share and discuss concerns directly on site about the major changes proposed in our neighborhood and how to effectively mitigate impacts," said Heather Shoudy Brechko in an email.

Stewart’s wants to build a roughly 3,850-square-foot store and a four-pump canopy, which will have eight fueling positions at the site of 250 Ridge St.

Also included in the site are two adjacent parcels, an accountant’s office at 258 Ridge St. and adjacent parking lot at 260 Ridge St. The Common Council last month voted to rezone those two properties from residential to commercial.

The Planning Board on Aug. 6 tabled the application until Sept. 3 to get more information about pedestrian traffic in the area, specifically the number of children crossing the streets in the vicinity of Jackson Heights Elementary School. School is not open until after that date, so Stewart’s may not have that information by that meeting.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

