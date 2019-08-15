GLENS FALLS — Neighbors concerned about the Stewart’s being proposed for the old Time Warner Cable building will be meeting with a Warren County official.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at the site at the site at 250 Ridge St.
Residents will be meeting with Warren County Department of Public Works Director Kevin Hajos to discuss concerns related to the bike path access and other access to the site.
“This is an opportunity to share and discuss concerns directly on site about the major changes proposed in our neighborhood and how to effectively mitigate impacts," said Heather Shoudy Brechko in an email.
Stewart’s wants to build a roughly 3,850-square-foot store and a four-pump canopy, which will have eight fueling positions at the site of 250 Ridge St.
Also included in the site are two adjacent parcels, an accountant’s office at 258 Ridge St. and adjacent parking lot at 260 Ridge St. The Common Council last month voted to rezone those two properties from residential to commercial.
The Planning Board on Aug. 6 tabled the application until Sept. 3 to get more information about pedestrian traffic in the area, specifically the number of children crossing the streets in the vicinity of Jackson Heights Elementary School. School is not open until after that date, so Stewart’s may not have that information by that meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.