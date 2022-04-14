Neighbors take dim view to proposal to add lights to rebuilt rural bridge

SHUSHAN — Michael Maturo and Noosh’Anna Andreeva parked their pickup truck at the west end of the county Route 61 bridge Tuesday night and held up a 5,500-lumen LED lamp. The glare lit up the bridge, the roads and the trees around the bridge’s approach.

“The state wants to put three of these on the new bridge, one at each end and one in the middle,” Maturo said. “Why is the state stipulating lights? Nobody walks this bridge after dark except for us.”

“This is not Troy,” Andreeva said. “It’s not even a village. It’s a hamlet.”

The bridge over the Batten Kill connects the Salem and Jackson sides of the rural hamlet. The open-deck steel bridge dates from 1962.

In March, the Washington County Board of Supervisors awarded a $2.25 million contract to Winn Construction of Waterford to construct a replacement. Work is scheduled to begin in May and be completed in December.

Maturo and Andreeva moved to Shushan from Brooklyn a year and a half ago. They live in the stately house overlooking the bridge from the west side.

Maturo said he only learned recently that the state is paying most of the construction costs and is requiring the lights. The couple and a neighbor, Heather Santelli, have been taking a petition around the hamlet, asking that the lights be removed from the project. More than 100 people have signed so far, Maturo said.

Despite a public meeting several years ago, “we’re finding people didn’t know lights were planned,” he said.

There’s no argument that the aging bridge needs to be replaced.

“We are happy and excited for a safer and long-life bridge replacement,” the petition states. “However, the county proposes to add three lights, 5000 lumens (each), at 10 feet height along the north side of the bridge, which will damage the nighttime experience of the Batten Kill, including light reflecting on the river visible from the Georgi (Museum) … forever. And even possibly increase the speed of nighttime drivers.”

Although the Salem side of the hamlet has streetlights, the bridge has never been lit, Maturo said. The road has little vehicular traffic after dark and even fewer pedestrians. Except for the occasional evening event at the Georgi or one of the churches, there’s no nightlife in Shushan. Most of the residents live on the Salem side of the bridge.

Maturo contacted the project engineer for the lights’ specifications. The fixtures are 1430LED Roadway from Sternberg Lighting, a replica turn-of-the-century model with a metal cap and dimpled glass sides. The cap would prevent glare from going up but light would be emitted on all sides. The engineer’s report described the quality of light as “dim and warm,” Maturo said, but the test Tuesday night showed that 5,000 lumens, brighter than three 100-watt incandescent lights, would be anything but dim in the rural neighborhood.

Opponents of the lights are concerned about their possible effect on night-flying insects and how that might in turn affect insect-eating trout in the Batten Kill.

“LED light is known to interfere with insects,” Andreeva said.

Lights on the bridge would be part of the Shushan lighting district, Maturo said. The town of Salem would be responsible for power and maintenance.

If the bridge absolutely has to be illuminated, an alternative might be walkway lights mounted at knee height, Maturo and Andreeva said.

But they’d rather have no lights at all.

“We moved away from the city,” Andreeva said. “We didn’t come here to change anything. We’re trying to preserve the rural character we love so much.”

“This is a civic effort, not a political one,” Maturo added.

Maturo and some Shushan residents plan to present their petition Friday morning at the Washington County Board of Supervisors monthly meeting in Fort Edward. The petition is available at https://forms.gle/U66fxsVydFGw3DFw7. Those interested may also ask to join Friends of Shushan on Facebook.

