Neighbors, shaken by harmful algal bloom, oppose new houses near Lake George

Usually, when a Lake George homeowner asks to install a specialized septic system, they are applauded for taking the step to protect the lake. But the proposal to put two more systems in for new homes led to significant opposition at Monday’s Queensbury Town Board meeting.
Chris Abele and Rockhurst LLC have proposed two houses at 10 Polk Drive on the east side of Lake George, with four bedrooms each, and septic systems closer than is normally allowed to the lake. Last week, harmful algal blooms encircled the bay that the proposed development faces. That got residents’ attention, and not in a good way.
Residents came out in person, a rarity during the pandemic, to insist that the board not accept the developer’s plans.
“Now is not the time for the town to be complacent,” resident Lorraine Carbognin said.
Board members appeared to agree. Supervisor John Strough began Monday’s public hearing by saying that Rockhurst LLC had agreed before the meeting “to try to engineer some changes” and the board had agreed it would not make a decision immediately.
The current plans call for each house to use a Puraflo peat fiber biofilter system, which would be 75 feet from the lake. The systems are supposed to be 100 feet away, but many systems on Assembly Point got special permission to be closer to the lake because there is little space among the houses.
Residents emphasized that now is the time to protect the lake, not allow more exceptions.
“I’m not opposed to these systems at all,” said resident Carol Collins. “(But) it doesn’t remove phosphorus. None of them do. That’s the job of the soil absorption system. Totally and fully.”
The absorption system is smaller than required, and Collins and other residents said they doubted the systems would entirely keep phosphorus out of the lake.
“Phosphorus is the fuel of algal blooms,” Collins said.
The proposed location is also a wet area with two streams that run to the lake.
“This property is in what we call a critical environmental area,” said resident Lorraine Ruffing.
She said 16 trees had already been cut down on the property.
“The excessive tree cutting has limited the already minimal absorption ability of this area. This increased outflow will go into a very shallow, still bay. Harmful algal blooms are still visible in the bay,” she said.
Residents acknowledged that to some extent, the application was the victim of bad timing. But the lake’s first harmful algal blooms struck fear in residents, who rely on the lake for drinking water. Harmful algal blooms can release toxins into the water and the air, and the toxins are not easily filtered out in water systems. The blooms are also dangerous to those who swim or boat around them.
Given the situation, the new project “is entirely too ambitious,” Carbognin said. “This variance application comes at a time when we on Assembly Point are on high alert for water quality threats.”
Attorney John Caffry, who is representing two residents, said the developers should modify their plans instead of asking for permission to place the system too close to the lake.
“They could move it backwards, away from the lake. They could possibly share a system with the adjoining lot this person is also buying. There’s a lot of alternatives,” he said. “If you have smaller houses instead of the usual ‘McMansions’ everyone builds on Lake George, you would need a smaller system. Or if they only built one house on this property.”
Resident Robert Carbognin told the board to deny any variance to the normal septic system rules.
“Variances are granted for hardship reasons,” he said. “This is not the case. Rockhurst LLC has purchased this property with the intent to subdivide and build two new large homes of high value. This is purely for financial gain. This was a gamble Rockhurst LLC was willing to take.”
The board tabled the matter to give Rockhurst LLC time to change the project.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.