Neighbors, shaken by harmful algal bloom, oppose new houses near Lake George

Residents emphasized that now is the time to protect the lake, not allow more exceptions.

“I’m not opposed to these systems at all,” said resident Carol Collins. “(But) it doesn’t remove phosphorus. None of them do. That’s the job of the soil absorption system. Totally and fully.”

The absorption system is smaller than required, and Collins and other residents said they doubted the systems would entirely keep phosphorus out of the lake.

“Phosphorus is the fuel of algal blooms,” Collins said.

The proposed location is also a wet area with two streams that run to the lake.

“This property is in what we call a critical environmental area,” said resident Lorraine Ruffing.

She said 16 trees had already been cut down on the property.

“The excessive tree cutting has limited the already minimal absorption ability of this area. This increased outflow will go into a very shallow, still bay. Harmful algal blooms are still visible in the bay,” she said.