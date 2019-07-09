How to help

What they need: Help with medical bills

How to help: Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/s4cx9h-help-lydia

The family has received all the physical donations it needs — and more. They don't have a new apartment yet, so they have nowhere to store more items. They also have renter's insurance, which will cover a hotel room and will help replace some items. Renters insurance usually has a maximum of about $25,000 and doesn't cover medical bills.