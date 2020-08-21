Neighbors oppose proposed Greenwich gravel mine

Mary Green, who said she’s the closest neighbor to the proposed mine, said she and other nearby residents didn’t find out about the project until they received notices from the town on June 26. She and others circulated a petition in opposition and collected more than 123 signatures in time for Thursday’s meeting.

In previous comments, Planning Board Chairman William Tomkins had said that if the board denied an applicant with a DEC permit, the DEC could overrule the board. At the meeting, resident Evelyn Rybaltowski read a letter from her lawyer, John Caffrey, saying that case law in New York has found that local governments can exercise zoning control even when the DEC has issued a permit.

“The applicant has to prove that the project will meet the town’s rules,” Rybaltowski said. “Table the project and do a thorough review.”

Emily Banfield, who lives across from the proposed main entrance, echoed a number of other people at the meeting who said she bought her property “because of the rural serenity.”

She calculated that in order to remove 350,000 cubic yards in 15 years, the mine would have to operate 242 days over 10 months a year, filling 11 dump trucks per day.