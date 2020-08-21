Neighbors oppose proposed Greenwich gravel mine

GREENWICH — Residents and people with ties to the area almost unanimously opposed a proposed sand and gravel mine Thursday evening at the town Planning Board’s regular meeting.
Out of the 27 people who spoke during an almost two-hour public hearing and another nine who sent written comments, only three were in favor.
Opponents cited concerns about noise, dust, potential effects on their wells and local water quality, an increase in traffic, lack of conformity to the town’s zoning laws, and loss of property value if the Planning Board issues a special use permit for the project.
Bernadette Hoffman, who lives with her elderly mother on Route 29 near the proposed mine, said she has asthma.
The mine’s dust “would be detrimental to my health and my mother’s,” Hoffman said. “The mine would deplete the water table. My well could go dry. The board should vote no. (The project) benefits no one in my community.”
The three people who supported the project all cited a need for more jobs in the area. Two said they trust the state Department of Environmental Conservation to protect water quality.
At issue is an application for a special use permit from Greenwich Materials LLC, with an address given as 441 Christie Road, to open a gravel pit on 13.8 acres of an 88.7-acre parcel. Another 0.8 acres would be disturbed for a total of 14.6 acres.
Owners of the property are Ketav Shah and Laurel Cole, from Avon, Conn.
The entire property fronts on Route 29, where trucks would enter and exit.
Shah and Cole have a second home and held polo matches on the front of the property for several summers. The rest of the land is hayfields and open space.
Greenwich Materials submitted its mining application to the DEC in June 2019. The company said it plans to remove 350,000 cubic yards of sand and gravel from the site over 15 years, working a maximum of 5 acres at a time.
The excavation could go as deep as 25 feet.
Equipment at the site would comprise a dry screen plant, an excavator and a haul truck. The material would be sold to local businesses. Topsoil would be stored on site.
At the end of its lifespan, the mine would be restored to open grasslands and meadow.
The DEC issued a five-year permit on July 3. Under the permit, the mine could operate up to 61 hours a week, with only Sundays and the six major federal holidays excluded. The permit requires a 100-foot setback from Whitaker Brook, a tributary to the Batten Kill that runs along the west side of the property.
The land is in a Rural Agricultural District under the town zoning laws. Mining is a special permitted use in that zone, so the Planning Board must issue a permit before operations can start.
Mary Green, who said she’s the closest neighbor to the proposed mine, said she and other nearby residents didn’t find out about the project until they received notices from the town on June 26. She and others circulated a petition in opposition and collected more than 123 signatures in time for Thursday’s meeting.
In previous comments, Planning Board Chairman William Tomkins had said that if the board denied an applicant with a DEC permit, the DEC could overrule the board. At the meeting, resident Evelyn Rybaltowski read a letter from her lawyer, John Caffrey, saying that case law in New York has found that local governments can exercise zoning control even when the DEC has issued a permit.
“The applicant has to prove that the project will meet the town’s rules,” Rybaltowski said. “Table the project and do a thorough review.”
Emily Banfield, who lives across from the proposed main entrance, echoed a number of other people at the meeting who said she bought her property “because of the rural serenity.”
She calculated that in order to remove 350,000 cubic yards in 15 years, the mine would have to operate 242 days over 10 months a year, filling 11 dump trucks per day.
According to research she had found, the 60 houses closest to the mine could lose 20 percent of their value. Houses farther away would have a smaller drop. The town could potentially lose $2.62 million in its tax base, she said.
Resident Mary Ellen Williams pointed out that while the zoning laws require mines to have at least 300 feet of road frontage, the mine would be on a separate parcel that is landlocked.
The Tracy Farm operated a gravel mine near the corner of Route 29 and county Route 49 for many years. It closed about 15 years ago when it ran out of material. Tom Rybaltowski, Evelyn’s husband, said that most of the 65 homes within a half-mile of the proposed site were built after that mine shut down.
Many of the people who spoke at the meeting said they moved to the area because it was peaceful.
“We looked at the zoning regulations and thought we were protected,” said Lori Shaver. She and her husband recently bought land for a retirement home nearby. “We’re very much against this. Follow the town zoning laws and rule against it.”
Planning Board members agreed that the hours permitted by the DEC were excessive and could be limited.
Board member Jim Nolan moved to table the permit application and continue the discussion at the board’s workshop on Sept. 10, when the board could go through the special use permit checklist.
Tomkins said he would talk to the DEC before then and get more information.
