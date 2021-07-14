Neighbors hang flags to rally against homophobic slurs directed at Hudson Falls resident

HUDSON FALLS — Rainbows, or more specifically rainbow flags, have been popping up in Hudson Falls.
Residents have displayed the flags that are the symbol for the LGBTQ community in support of Pearl Street resident Fernando Roman, who was the victim of homophobic slurs and harassment recently.
The grassroots effort was helped by retired Hudson Falls history teacher Matthew Rozell, who purchased the flags.
Roman, who is gay, said the first incident happened on June 28 when he was in his car and a person traveling in the opposite direction sped up and starting crossing over into the other lane.
“I fully stopped my car thinking this person was disoriented in some way or didn’t see something and blew on the horn,” Roman said.
The other driver stopped less than a foot from the front of Roman’s car. Then, he passed him and starting swearing and calling him an anti-gay slur.
Roman said he was taken aback and said he did not know the person. He was able to get some details about his car and reported the incident to police.
A few days later, Roman said that same person pulled up and stopped in front of his house and yelled “you f—-ing Biden-voting f——t.”
The person sped away, but returned later that day to hurl more insults.
Roman said the Hudson Falls Police Department is investigating the matter.
“They’re trying to track down the vehicle,” he said.
Police Capt. John Kibling said the first incident was reported to police on July 4. He said Roman told police that a white Dodge Durango or similar model vehicle cut him off in traffic on Pearl Street. Police did not locate the vehicle.
A friend of Roman’s reported that the same man passed his residence in a different vehicle, a gray four-door sedan, and yelled the remark about voting for Biden. The man was described as being 25 to 30 years old with a slim build and dark hair.
Kibling said police ran the license plate that Roman had provided, but it came back as having being surrendered to the Department of Motor Vehicles in 2017.
“Our patrol officers are aware of Mr. Roman’s encounter and are patrolling the area in an attempt to identify the driver,” Kibling said in an email.
Roman’s neighbors are on alert too. He said they even put up cameras to see if they can catch the person.
Roman, a retired business executive, has lived in Hudson Falls for about 20 years after moving from San Francisco. He is married to Raymond Austin.
Roman said nothing like this has ever happened to him. He shared his story on a Hudson Falls community Facebook page and said he was “shocked and humbled” by the response.
“We have hundreds of comments and hundreds of shares and nothing but positive (responses). It’s overwhelming,” he said.
Roman said the support from residents is why he loves this community. He knows his neighbors. He said he welcomes high school students into his spacious garden to take graduation or prom photos.
“Everybody is friendly,” he said.
Rozell, who graduated from Hudson Falls High School and now lives in Hartford, said he saw the posts and wanted to do something. He said he believes a visible display of solidarity was needed.
“Why doesn’t the community just stand with this minority group that’s being harassed,” he said.
Rozell, who has written books on the Holocaust and World War II, wrote a blog noting the parallels with racism and discrimination. He said he felt comfortable making that comparison.
“How many people stood with the Jews and other minorities as they were being persecuted? The answer is very few,” he said.
A former student of his, Mary Keenan, who also lives in the neighborhood around the corner from Roman, had put a pride flag outside her house. So, Rozell decided to purchase and donate flags.
He said Keenan has distributed over 100 flags.
People can pick up flags in front of 12 Paris Ave. More are arriving on Thursday and Friday.
Rozell said he believes it is important that the perpetrator be caught.
“What’s definitely, probably more important in my eyes as an educator is the fact that the whole community can see that these people matter, that we’re not going to put up with an attack on a minority,” he said.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.