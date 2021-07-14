Neighbors hang flags to rally against homophobic slurs directed at Hudson Falls resident

Roman said the Hudson Falls Police Department is investigating the matter.

“They’re trying to track down the vehicle,” he said.

Police Capt. John Kibling said the first incident was reported to police on July 4. He said Roman told police that a white Dodge Durango or similar model vehicle cut him off in traffic on Pearl Street. Police did not locate the vehicle.

A friend of Roman’s reported that the same man passed his residence in a different vehicle, a gray four-door sedan, and yelled the remark about voting for Biden. The man was described as being 25 to 30 years old with a slim build and dark hair.

Kibling said police ran the license plate that Roman had provided, but it came back as having being surrendered to the Department of Motor Vehicles in 2017.

“Our patrol officers are aware of Mr. Roman’s encounter and are patrolling the area in an attempt to identify the driver,” Kibling said in an email.

Roman’s neighbors are on alert too. He said they even put up cameras to see if they can catch the person.

Roman, a retired business executive, has lived in Hudson Falls for about 20 years after moving from San Francisco. He is married to Raymond Austin.