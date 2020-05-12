Neighborhood markets bustle as customers avoid crowds

High demand has meant higher prices from suppliers, and for small operations like J C's Corner Deli and Market in Hudson Falls, where most of the business is in the sale of subs, that causes a pinch.

She can't boost the price of her subs, said owner Catherine Morris, because customers will go somewhere else, like Subway.

So when Hellman's mayonnaise goes from $14 to $17 a gallon and roast beef from $3.52 to $4.99 a pound, she has to swallow the loss.

She sells some groceries, but mostly subs, and she has been busier than normal, Morris said.

She already was a stickler about cleanliness.

"All my girls have masks. We do the social distancing. People come in and if they don't have a mask on, we stand back from them, then go and disinfect everything after they leave. My hands are quite raw," she said.

She has been taken aback by the nonchalance some people show: "What really got me the other day, I went to the big Walmart, and these mothers have masks on but not their babies," she said.

Her insistence on being careful does take a personal toll, she said. She lives next door to her mother, who is 93 and who used to come to the deli with her every day. But she hasn't even seen her for three weeks.