Nearly all National Grid customers have power restored in Saratoga County

Power has been restored to nearly all National Grid customers in Saratoga County who lost power because of the winter storm.

The storm knocked out power to 967 customers. All but 41 customers had their electricity restored, and restoration time was estimated at 2:45 p.m.

No major accidents were reported as snow and ice covered roadways on Tuesday morning.

A winter storm warning remained in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday for the Lake George region. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of around an inch are possible. One-tenth of an inch of ice could coat the roads.

The high temperature will be 36 degrees with a low of 10. The storm moves out on Wednesday with sunny weather and a high of 25 degrees.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

