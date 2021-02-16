 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nearly all National Grid customers have power restored in Saratoga County
0 comments

Nearly all National Grid customers have power restored in Saratoga County

{{featured_button_text}}

Power has been restored to nearly all National Grid customers in Saratoga County who lost power because of the winter storm.

The storm knocked out power to 967 customers. All but 41 customers had their electricity restored, and restoration time was estimated at 2:45 p.m.

No major accidents were reported as snow and ice covered roadways on Tuesday morning.

A winter storm warning remained in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday for the Lake George region. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of around an inch are possible. One-tenth of an inch of ice could coat the roads.

The high temperature will be 36 degrees with a low of 10. The storm moves out on Wednesday with sunny weather and a high of 25 degrees.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments
0
0
3
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lindsey Godfrey pleads guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News