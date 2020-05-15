Storms rip through area, knocking out power and causing damage (updated)

Severe storms brought down trees and power lines and damaged property throughout the region on Friday evening.
Wilton and southern Washington County were among the areas hardest hit, but there were reports of damage throughout the area.
As of 9 p.m., 32,746 customers in Saratoga County were without power and 4,234 were powerless in Washington County. Crews were out working and hoping to restore power by late Friday night.
A possible tornado was spotted in Saratoga Springs in the area of the Market 32 on Route 50.
Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties were put under a tornado watch just before 6 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before the storms rolled through the area, bringing drenching rain and high winds.
There were several fire calls in the Salem area. Salem town supervisor Evera Sue Clary said there were lots of trees and power lines down and some telephone poles snapped. A barn collapsed, but she was not aware of any injuries from the storm. Many roads were closed.
"It's all over the town," Clary said. "It's not just in one area."
Jackson town supervisor Jay B. Skellie said trees and lines were down throughout the area. He said a swing set at his son's house was blown across the yard as the storm system blew through the area.
"You could see it coming," Skellie said. "When it hit, everything was flying everywhere."
There were also reports of damage from Arygle, Greenwich and the northern part of Warren County.
The weekend weather is much nicer with temperatures near 70 with lows overnight around 50.
Saturday will offer more sun than Sunday with some more rain expected late Sunday and into Monday with temperatures dropping back into 50s.
Another warm up is expected late next week.
For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather and sign up for weather alerts at poststar.com/newsletters.
Online Editor Adam Colver, staff writer Michael Goot and Sports Editor Greg Brownell contributed to this story.
