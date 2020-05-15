Storms rip through area, knocking out power and causing damage (updated)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Severe storms brought down trees and power lines and damaged property throughout the region on Friday evening.

Wilton and southern Washington County were among the areas hardest hit, but there were reports of damage throughout the area.

As of 9 p.m., 32,746 customers in Saratoga County were without power and 4,234 were powerless in Washington County. Crews were out working and hoping to restore power by late Friday night.

A possible tornado was spotted in Saratoga Springs in the area of the Market 32 on Route 50.

Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties were put under a tornado watch just before 6 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before the storms rolled through the area, bringing drenching rain and high winds.

There were several fire calls in the Salem area. Salem town supervisor Evera Sue Clary said there were lots of trees and power lines down and some telephone poles snapped. A barn collapsed, but she was not aware of any injuries from the storm. Many roads were closed.

"It's all over the town," Clary said. "It's not just in one area."