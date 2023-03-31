SCHUYLERVILLE — Nearly 300 college students from 31 dairy science programs across the nation congregated at Welcome Stock Farm in Schuylerville Thursday to prep for the national Dairy Challenge competition taking place in the Capital Region this year.

Mark McCullouch, a member and past chair of the regional and national Dairy Challenge Board of Directors, explained that there are four regional competitions that take place throughout the year in the country involving schools in the Northeast, South, Midwest, and West. Once teams are selected for the national championship, the participants travel to several dairy farms in a particular region where they tour the facilities to observe their inner workings.

“They’ll look at the dairy records. The dairy opens up their financials, and they do a deep dive into everything — truly the dynamics of the dairy as a whole,” McCullouch said.

A panel of experts from dairy production, nutrition, veterinary, finance and management sectors are also invited to assess the dairies’ operations. Once the tours are complete, the teams break off into collaboration and recommendation groups, where they identify between three and five aspects of each dairy’s processes that could be improved or adapted to better streamline production. The teams then have to generate creative solutions for those points and present their findings to the panel of experts.

The team with the findings that most align with, or that supersede the expert’s assessment is declared the winner of the competition.

The winners are awarded plaques and up to $200 in scholarship money, but, as McCullouch, who also works as a key account manager for Cargill Inc. pointed out, the industry experience gained from participating in the competition is the most valuable prize.

“We go to those presentations and look for those kids, the ones that do a good job working as a team,” he said. “We’re competing for that labor base, and it’s important that we get it right.”

This year, the national Dairy Challenge competition will take place at farms in Saratoga, Warren, and Rensselaer Counties, but in order to make sure the competitors are operating on a level playing field, they are given an informational tour of a local farm in the area where the competition will take place. That’s where brothers Bill and Neil Peck, co-owners and sixth-generation farmers on Welcome Stock Farm come in.

“We’ve been active since graduation in the late ‘80s, and we took ownership from our father,” Bill Peck explained. “We produce milk for Agri-Mark. It’s a co-operative of New York and New England famers.”

The brothers’ 2,000-acre farm produces around 28 million pounds of milk each year, which is shipped off to be processed either in its liquid form or used to produce cheese and yogurt.

“We have 1,000 mature cows that we milk about 850 to 900 of them (every day) and then raise about 1,100 animals of young stock,” Peck said.

Welcome Stock Farm also participates in a robust genetics program, making them an ideal place for the Dairy Challenge participants to receive their crash course in Upstate dairy farming.

“Because these colleges are from all over, they’re using our farm here as a preview so they can get an idea of what New York dairying is like,” Peck said. “So they need to get a better idea of what these farms are before they go in tomorrow and start evaluating.”

Farming challenges

The Pecks said that from their time at their farm, the participants should gain a better understanding as to the types of nutritional needs, climate accommodations and policy challenges Northeastern farmers deal with, to better assess the practices of the farms they’ll tour and evaluate in the coming days as part of the competition.

Challenges include the new minimum wage law discussions taking place in the state Legislature, which Peck said is already starting to diminish the profits of local farms making them unable to invest in needed updates and potentially endangering their very existence.

“Food security is a national security issue,” he said. “We need to make food in all regions of the country cause, God-forbid, a man-made or natural disaster hits a region, we need to make sure that we can feed the people within our borders, within our country.”

Hands-on learning and engaging activities like the Dairy Challenge help to ensure that the next generation of farmers and food producers receive the best practical education and critical thinking skills possible from all corners of the agricultural industry. It also allows legacy farmers like the Peck brothers to stay engaged with the latest and greatest innovations coming from new and creative minds.

“These are college students who are getting taught by some of the best professors in the country and in the world, and they come up with great ideas and recommendations, and we try to incorporate some of them,” Peck said. “This is the future of the industry, is these young kids and so this gives them the opportunity to see and learn and then we can learn from them.”