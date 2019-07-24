TICONDEROGA — North Country Community College is launching an Individualized Business Administration program in Ticonderoga.
The online Individualized Business Administration program, which can be completed in 20 months, is to combine the flexibility of earning an online associate's degree with the personal touch of advisement and support from college faculty.
Coursework is taken year-round in 7.5-week blocks that are hoped to be convenient and flexible. Students will be prepared for entry into various professions, like accounting, customer service, human resources, insurance, hospitality and retail.
Successful graduates can also transfer to any number of four-year institutions to continue their education.
NCCC Business Department Chair David St. Germain said many working adults want to improve their career skills, but some are reluctant to take online courses.
"This individualized program allows us to take care of the needs of each student," St. Germain said. "The content is presented online, but students also have the option of meeting with faculty face-to-face and learning what it takes to be a successful online student.
"Additionally, students will have opportunities for in-person tutoring to get the most out of their courses.”
NCCC and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a launch party, job fair and lecture at the Ticonderoga campus recently.
The Business Administration program will begin Aug. 23, with an inaugural dinner, open to students and their families, where participants can meet their classmates and get to know the faculty.
The program kicks off Aug. 24.
For more information, contact Associate Director of Adult Learners Amy Tuthill at 518-891-2915 ext. 1282 or atuthill@nccc.edu.
