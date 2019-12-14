Nativities from around the world

“The base and all the parts were made by Filomena Riviello,” said Purinton.” She teaches at SUNY Adirondack. She put together the whole village. The shepherds are out in the fields. Here we have people with pushcarts selling goods.”

This is the largest nativity of the many on display through the end of the month at the the Parks-Bentley House, she said.

“All the nativities always have Mary, Joseph and the baby. Then they might have shepherds, they might have wise men they might have both,” Purinton said. “They might have angels. The animals from wherever they are from, the animals change.”

Purinton said some of the nativities are very old. And the ones from other countries came to the exhibit through travelers or from fair trade stores and were made by artists in that country.

Moving on from Mexico is a step down into the 1950s room.

“This is Christmas in the 1950s. A time of tinsel on the tree,” said Stan Malecki, historical society vice president. “The only thing is, tinsel back then was lead and it got off on your hands and so they outlawed it. It was a time of putting your Christmas cards on display, around the door frames, the windows or the mirror. We just put them up around the fireplace.”