Nativities from around the world on display at Parks-Bentley Place

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Unfolding the minuscule, intricate pieces of brightly colored tin, Nancy Purinton reveals the tiniest of nativities.
“It all stores in this tin box,” said Purinton, president of the Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls on Friday at the Parks-Bentley Place in South Glens Falls. “Here is another made of tin, but larger.”
On Friday afternoon, the historic home and museum was packed with visitors exploring the elaborate, the whimsical, the ornate and the simplistic creations and interpretations of the nativity as part of the annual holiday exhibition, “Nativities of the Americas.”
“All the nativities were just so awesome,” said Joy Myers of South Glens Falls after completing her tours of the myriad depictions of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus. “I have a daughter-in-law who is Mexican and I was really into the nativities from Mexico.”
According to Purinton, the historical society now has about 250 sets in their collection.
“Many were donated to us,” she said. “Plus we all got the bug and now we all have a lot of sets that we also donate.”
The exotic tour of nativities from Chile, Peru, Mexico, the United States and others begins in Mexico and along the far wall is an elaborately detailed depiction of the entire city of Bethlehem, including the babe in a manger.
“The base and all the parts were made by Filomena Riviello,” said Purinton.” She teaches at SUNY Adirondack. She put together the whole village. The shepherds are out in the fields. Here we have people with pushcarts selling goods.”
This is the largest nativity of the many on display through the end of the month at the the Parks-Bentley House, she said.
“All the nativities always have Mary, Joseph and the baby. Then they might have shepherds, they might have wise men they might have both,” Purinton said. “They might have angels. The animals from wherever they are from, the animals change.”
Purinton said some of the nativities are very old. And the ones from other countries came to the exhibit through travelers or from fair trade stores and were made by artists in that country.
Moving on from Mexico is a step down into the 1950s room.
“This is Christmas in the 1950s. A time of tinsel on the tree,” said Stan Malecki, historical society vice president. “The only thing is, tinsel back then was lead and it got off on your hands and so they outlawed it. It was a time of putting your Christmas cards on display, around the door frames, the windows or the mirror. We just put them up around the fireplace.”
Malecki explained that in the 1950s people often did not buy a whole nativity set, but rather bought it a few pieces at a time.
And as visitors toured the various rooms filled with nativities there are whispers of “beautiful,” “fantastic.”
“They were gorgeous,” said Mary Decker, who said she was from all over the place, adding that she recently moved to Gansevoort after extensive travels.
“We sold our home and went on the road,” she said on Friday afternoon at the Parks-Bentley House. “The nativities reminded me of the creator and his creativity.”
Purinton said all nativities are packed in totes, each set has a letter (designating the tote) and a number (designating the set) and in each tote will be a bag or box for the set.
“They get put back in the same packaging so we know where we would find them,” she said.
“What we love, the original collection we inherited here were nativities from around the world. The story is the same but the depiction is so different and unique to the country that is came from,” said Malecki. “You should see the stuff we have from Africa where the people are made up of banana leaves and we have one from Burkina Faso (West Africa) that’s made of bolts and nuts and screws. They just took scraps and made it and its a nativity.”
The “Nativities of the Americas” exhibition continues through the end of the month.