Native American statue installed at Leather Outlet in Lake George

Five minutes after the structure was erected, a family stopped and took pictures of their kids with the American Indian.

He said he hopes the cactus and American Indian inspire kids traveling on Route 9 to ask questions about the history of the area, particularly the role of Native Americans in the Revolution. He also plans to add some informational signs about the Revolutionary War and Bloody Pond.

Quinn hopes people will stop and take pictures with the statue, but also get a little history that inspires them to visit Fort William Henry and Fort Ticonderoga.

“With the times where everything is right now, I think history’s a good thing for people to look back on,” he said.

Now Quinn says he is on the lookout for a Muffler Men cowboy, which could cost anywhere from $15,000 to $30,000. The American Indian was not that expensive, he said.

He hasn’t yet named the statue, but says he is going to do some research and try to find a historical name. The statue is situated directly in front of French Mountain.

“He’s the entrance to the Adirondacks," Quinn said. "If that doesn’t say Adirondacks, what should?”

