National Weather Service: No tornado in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — The National Weather Service said Friday that no tornado touched down in Whitehall during storms earlier this week.

About 6 inches of rain fell, with the village being the hardest hit in the area. The storm caused flash flooding, displacing some people from their homes and causing extensive damage to the Whitehall Municipal Center and Whitehall Junior-Senior High School.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Thompson said there were no rotating winds on radar and the reports that came into the office showed straight-line wind damage.

“We’re looking for damage that’s kind of strewn about with trees pointing in different directions — rather than in the same direction,” he said.

The region experienced three tornadoes in the last few months. One touched down in Argyle on Aug. 15. It traveled about 1.5 miles and had a maximum wind speed of up to 90 mph.

The other two tornadoes were in Wilton in mid-May and one in Lake Luzerne in late May.

There was no loss of life, but the storms downed trees and knocked out powers to thousands.

Thompson said he could not point to a specific reason why the region has had so many powerful storms.

“We get periodic bouts of severe weather in the summer. It just happened that Washington County was under the gun with a few of them,” he said.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

