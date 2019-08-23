The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes formed during Wednesday afternoon's severe weather.
The first was in Fulton County in Johnstown. A survey team found a small area where damage was consistent with an EF1 tornado. They believe the tornado touched down at 2:24 p.m. and reached maximum wind speeds of 85 mph.
The damage was limited to uprooted trees along a path that extended from Johnson to Pleasant avenues.
A second tornado hit Saratoga Springs at 3:35 p.m. It was also rated as an EF1 with a maximum wind speed of 105 mph.
The team surveyed an area of damage at a residence near the intersection of Route 29 and Schallen Road.
Dozens of trees were down in this area, with hardwood trees uprooted and also some hardwood trees snapped. Trees in this area were lying in all different directions, with several large trees in the back of the residence pointing from northeast to southwest, or opposite of the path of the storm, according to the National Weather Service.
The team concluded the damage suggested a rotating wind field in this area.
A tin roof on a large barn was also peeled upward on the northeast-facing side of the barn, indicating the wind had swirled from a northeasterly direction in that area while the main area of the storm was moving from southwest to northeast.
A house nearby was not damaged and no injuries were reported in both incidences.
