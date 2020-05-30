National Weather Service confirms tornado traveled from Lake Luzerne to Glens Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that a tornado touched down in Lake Luzerne on Friday evening.

The EF1 tornado touched down at 5:52 p.m. near the Hudson River close to Hawk Road south of Call Street. It then moved in a northeast direction along those roads and both ends of Hartman Loop before continuing along Corinth Road, according to a summary provided by the National Weather Service.

The tornado then continued northeast and crossed the Northway at Exit 18, where it uprooted trees in the nearby cemetery. It ended in Glens Falls near the Queensbury Hotel at 6:05 p.m.

It traveled a distance of nearly 9 miles. EF1 tornados have winds of 86 to110 miles per hour.

One home on Hartman Loop had damage to its roof. The storm caused many downed tree limbs and branches.

