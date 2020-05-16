You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Wilton on Friday
0 comments
alert featured

National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Wilton on Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Wilton on Friday evening.

The F1 category tornado touched the ground at 6 p.m. in near Nichols Road and Woodard Road, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Lipman. The twister then traveled east about 2 miles before leaving the ground and returning aloft in the vicinity of Gansevoort and Blanchard roads.

Lipman said the circumstances in the atmosphere made the conditions ripe for a tornado.

“We had very strong winds aloft, strong winds above the ground that interacted with that warm moist air,” he said.

The storm knocked out power to many people in Saratoga and Washington counties. At its peak, over 36,000 people lost electricity. Power gradually is coming back. A total of 7,343 customers were still without power in Saratoga County and 1,273 in Washington County as of 3 p.m.

Lipman said meteorologists are assessing the storm damage in Washington County to see if a tornado touched down there. They want to see if there was any straight-line wind damage or tornado sightings.

Salem was hit particularly hard by strong winds, especially along the Route 22 area.

“It just came through and knocked everything down. Oh my God. My well house is destroyed, but it didn’t hit my house, so that’s good news,” said Melissa Lavin, who lives at 4022 Route 22.

The weather is going to be much nicer. Sunday will be near 70 degrees. There is the chance of some rain late in the day, but nothing severe, according to Lipman.

“Definitely a little respite from the crazy weather we’ve had of late,” he said.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments
0
2
2
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
North Country gets cleared to slowly reopen
Local

North Country gets cleared to slowly reopen

A fourth region of upstate New York has met the criteria to gradually restart its economic activity as the state prepares to slowly relax its pandemic-induced social restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News